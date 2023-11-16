Ads Host Dog Day on Saturday
November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - This Saturday's Admirals game is for the Dogs. Literally.
When the Ads host the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night at 6 pm at Panther Arena, fans can bring their dogs to the game for Sendik's Dog Day! Dog tickets are just $5 and $3 from every dog ticket sold will go back to HAWS (Humane Animal Welfare Society) of Waukesha. Corresponding human tickets are just $20.
Fans bringing their dog(s) to the game should enter the Panther Arena through the State St. entrance on the North side of the building. All dog tickets (along with their owner) will be located on the West Side of the building in sections 404-412. The Admirals and Panther Arena will supply watering stations for the dogs on the concourse, but only human food is available for purchase.
In addition, there will be Admirals-themed dog merchandise dog toys, collars, and leashes available in the Arena Team Store and in merchandise kiosks located on the main concourse on the west side of the building.
Fans can purchase human or dog tickets at the team's website: www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2023
- Ads Host Dog Day on Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Mitch Gibson Re-Assigned to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Reminder: $2 Beer, Free Tumblers & NASCAR Night - November 17 - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Pull Roos up to NHL, IceHogs Recall Two Defensemen from Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Wranglers Win Fourth Straight - Calgary Wranglers
- John Lethemon Joins Griffins, Riley Sawchuk Heads to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 5-4 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Khodorenko's OT Heroics Lift Checkers Over Gulls 3-2 - Charlotte Checkers
- Gulls Edged, 3-2, by Checkers in Overtime - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Top Condors, 4-1 - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Host Dog Day on Saturday
- Admirals Summon Prokop from Atlanta
- Stastney Recalled by Predators
- Kemell Lifts Ads to OT Win
- Ads Drop Back-And-Forth Affair