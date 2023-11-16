Silver Knights Triumph Over Firebirds, 5-4

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds, 5-4, at The Dollar Loan Center on Wednesday evening. Mason Morelli scored his 100th career AHL point, and Gage Quinney played his 300th career AHL game. Brendan Brisson also recorded a three-point night.

Morelli put the Silver Knights on the board first with a goal less than three minutes into the first period. He was assisted by Kaedan Korczak and Brisson.

The Firebirds tied up the game quickly with a short-handed goal by Logan Morrison.

Quinney responded with a power-play goal late in the period to send Henderson into the first intermission with a lead. He was assisted by Tyler Benson and Sheldon Rempal.

Coachella scored two unanswered goals in the second to make it a 3-2 game heading into the final frame.

Brisson scored the game-tying goal on the power play, assisted by Grigori Denisenko and Adam Cracknell.

Lukas Cormier then put the Silver Knights back in the lead with a goal at 11:31 in the third, his first of the season. Dysin Mayo and Daniel D'Amato both collected assists.

Denisenko scored a between-the-legs goal to extend Henderson's lead to 5-3. Brisson kicked off the highlight reel tally with a breakaway pass for his third point of the night.

The Firebirds added a goal with fifteen seconds left in regulation to make it a 5-4 game.

The Henderson Silver Knights return to home ice for a back-to-back series against the Abbotsford Canucks. They'll square off on Friday, November 17 at 7 p.m. PT and Saturday, November 18 at 3 p.m. PT.

