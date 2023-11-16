Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Grant Gabriele to PTO
November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Grant Gabriele to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
Gabriele, 26, has scored five assists in seven games with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye this season. He also appeared in one game with the AHL's Rochester Americans, dressing in the club's 4-3 victory over the Utica Comets on November 10th. He inked a PTO with the Americans earlier that day.
The native of Brighton, MI, spent the 2022-23 season with the ECHL's Maine Mariners. He notched 25 points (9 g, 16 a) in 67 games as a rookie pro. He also dressed in five Kelly Cup Playoff games with the Mariners.
The Wolf Pack take on the Syracuse Crunch in a weekend home-and-home set. The back-to-back begins tomorrow night in Syracuse with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop before shifting back to the XL Center on Saturday night. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. as the Wolf Pack host 'Military Appreciation Night'! There will also be a postgame skate with select Wolf Pack players.
More information and tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
