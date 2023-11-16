Ryan Suzuki Assigned to T-Birds by Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has activated forward Ryan Suzuki from the team's injured non-roster list and assigned him to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Suzuki, 22, was placed on the Hurricanes' injured non-roster list on Oct. 9 with a shoulder injury. The 6'1", 196-pound forward tallied 32 points (13g, 19a) in 50 AHL games with Chicago last season, setting AHL highs in goals, assists, points, and power-play goals (3). Suzuki has registered 56 points (25g, 31a) in 110 career AHL games with the Wolves. The London, Ont., native won a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording four points (2g, 2a) in seven games. Suzuki was drafted by Carolina in the first round, 28th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft. He is the younger brother of Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki.

Suzuki joins Dylan Coghlan and Jamieson Rees as Hurricanes prospect currently on the Thunderbirds active roster.

The T-Birds begin a five-game homestand when they host the Utica Comets on Friday, Nov. 17 at the MassMutual Center for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop.

