John Lethemon Joins Griffins, Riley Sawchuk Heads to Toledo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday reassigned goaltender John Lethemon from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL) to the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins assigned center Riley Sawchuk to the Walleye.

Lethemon has appeared in four games for Toledo in 2023-24 and has accumulated a 2-1-1 record to go along with a 3.77 goals against average and a .845 save percentage. Last season, the Farmington Hills, Michigan, native was named the Nick Vitucci Goaltender of the Year in the ECHL after posting an 18-1-3 ledger with four shutouts, a 1.99 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 26 regular-season games. The 2023 All-ECHL First Team member collected 14 consecutive wins with the Walleye last campaign, which set a franchise record and ranked as the third-longest winning streak in ECHL history, showing a 1.22 GAA and a .956 save percentage during the run. Lethemon made his Griffins debut on March 4, 2023 against the Iowa Wild and finished the 2022-23 AHL season with a 1-6-2 mark, a 3.88 GAA and a .878 save percentage.

Sawchuk has skated in four games for Grand Rapids this season and has an even plus-minus rating. The undrafted free agent signed with the Griffins toward the end of the 2022-23 season after finishing his collegiate career at Mount Royal University, making his pro debut on Feb. 24, 2023 against the Chicago Wolves. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, native scored his first pro goal on March 3, 2023 versus the Iowa Wild and finished the 2022-23 AHL season with three goals and four penalty minutes in 23 appearances. In 2022-23, Sawchuk was named to the USports All-Canadian First Team, the USports West First All-Star Team and was dubbed the USports West MVP when he totaled 49 points (20-29-49) in 27 games. The 24-year-old amassed 87 points (35-52-87) in 47 career USports contests from 2021-23.

