Reminder: $2 Beer, Free Tumblers & NASCAR Night - November 17

November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The first 1,500 fans through the doors on Friday, Nov. 17 will receive a refillable tumbler presented by Pepsi and Beef-A-Roo! Fans who receive a tumbler can refill the tumblers with Pepsi products all season long at the arena for $5 per refill. Additionally, you can take the tumblers to any participating Beef-A-Roo in Rockford and surrounding areas to refill it for just $1 through the end of the IceHogs' 23-24 season.

Nov. 17 is also a $2 Beer Friday featuring $2 cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light available at numerous concession areas through the end of the second intermission. Not a beer drinker? You can get a 12-oz soft drink for just $2 every Friday as well!

Last but not least, Friday is NASCAR/Salute to the Rockford Speedway Night as we honor the Deery Family and the Rockford Speedway with race cars on display, a NASCAR simulator, and an autograph session with drivers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.