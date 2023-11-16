Blue Jackets Loan Emil Bemstrom to Monsters, Recall Trey Fix-Wolansky
November 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets loaned forward Emil Bemstrom to the Monsters and recalled forward Trey Fix-Wolansky from Cleveland. In 12 appearances for Columbus this season, Bemstrom posted 3-1-4 with four penalty minutes while Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland's top scorer this season, registered 4-12-16 with eight penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 11 appearances for the Monsters.
A 6'0", 193 lb. right-shooting native of Nykoping, Sweden, Bemstrom, 24, was selected by the Blue Jackets in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. In 184 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-23, Bemstrom logged 29-33-62 with 22 penalty minutes. In 25 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Bemstrom registered 16-17-33 with six penalty minutes.
Prior to his North American professional career, Bemstrom supplied 8-9-17 with two penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 16 appearances for HIFK Helsinki in Finland's Liiga in 2020-21 and posted 23-12-35 with eight penalty minutes and a +9 rating in 52 appearances for Leksands IF and Djurgardens IF in Sweden's SHL spanning parts of two seasons from 2016-17 and 2018-19. Bemstrom was named the SHL's Rookie of the Year in 2018-19 while helping Djurgardens IF claim the SHL's Silver Medal. Internationally, Bemstrom represented Sweden at the 2021-22 IIHF World Championship and the 2018-19 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, and was named Sweden's Junior Player of the Year in 2018-19.
A 5'7", 198 lb. right-shooting native of Edmonton, AB, Fix-Wolansky, 24, was selected by Columbus in the seventh round (204th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 15 career NHL appearances, all for Columbus, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23, Fix-Wolansky supplied 2-1-3 and contributed 64-91-155 with 141 penalty minutes in 177 career appearances for Cleveland spanning parts of five seasons from 2019-23. Named to the AHL's Second All-Star Team in 2022-23, Fix-Wolansky set the Monsters' single-season franchise scoring record with 71 points that season.
Prior to his professional career, Fix-Wolansky notched 93-152-245 with 202 penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 206 career WHL appearances for the Edmonton Oil Kings spanning three seasons from 2016-19. In 2018-19, Fix-Wolansky served as Edmonton's captain and was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
