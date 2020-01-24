Railers Suffer 8-1 Loss to Maine in Return from All-Star Break

January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release





Portland, ME - The Worcester Railers HC (16-24-2-0, 34pts) ended their five game road stretch winning just one game after falling 8-1 to the Maine Mariners (21-18-1-1, 44pts) in front of 3,713 fans at the Cross Insurance Arena on Friday evening. The Railers return back home for a pair of games starting on Saturday night vs. the Mariners at 7:05pm on Marvel Super Hero Night.

Maine scored a season high eight goals which consisted of a hat trick from Ty Ronning in the second period where the Mariners scored three goals in 58 seconds. 12 different players recorded a point for Maine while Ty Ronning (3-0-3) and Ryan Culkin (1-2-3) all had three-point games. Bo Brauer scored the only goal for Worcester while Evan Buitenhuis made seven saves on 12 shots and Ian Milosz came in relief with seven minutes to play in the second and made seven saves in net on ten shots.

The Mariners received a power-play just 1:19 into the game on a delay of game call against Worcester and it was Ty Ronning (8th) just 34 seconds into the man advantage to give Maine a 1-0 lead. With just one second left on a Worcester power-play Arnaud Durandeau swept a feed to the high slot to Bo Brauer (5th) who ripped one past the glove of Adam Huska to tie the game at 1-1 at 6:20. Maine would take their second lead of the game with a rebound score from Morgan Adams-Moisan (5th) at 11:23. The Mariners led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play despite being outshot by the Railers 17-6.

Maine notched five goals in the middle stanza which was started from Lewis Zerter-Gossage (1st) at the 6:02 mark. Just 36 seconds later Ty Ronning (9th) grabbed his first goal of the game and then just 22 seconds later it was Greg Chase increasing the Mariners lead to 5-1. Ian Milosz came in relief for Evan Buitenhuis with seven minutes to play in the second frame. Ty Ronning (10th) netted his hat trick score with just 26 seconds left in the period to give Maine a 6-1 lead through 40 minutes of play. Worcester outshot Maine 14-9 in the middle stanza.

Dillan Fox (16th) was able to give the Mariners a 7-1 lead just 1:49 into the final frame. Maine went on their third power-play of the game and it was Ryan Culkin (6th) who drove one home from the right point to give the home team an 8-1 lead. The Railers outshot Maine 15-7 in the final period but would fall 8-1 on the scoreboard.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Adam Huska (43 saves, Win), 2nd star: Ryan Culkin (1-2-3, +4) 1st star: Ty Ronning(3-0-3, +3) .... final shots were 44-22 in favor of Worcester....Adam Huska (1-0-0) made 43 saves on 44 shots for Maine.... Evan Buitenhuis (10-14-1) made seven saves on 12 shots for Worcester while Ian Milosz served as the backup.... Milosz came in relief for Buitenhuis with seven minutes to play in the second and finished the game making seven saves on 10 shots.... Worcester went 1-for-4 on the power play while Maine went 0-for-4.... Cody Payne, Kyle McKenzie, Chukarov (INJ), JD Dudek (IR), Kyle Thomas (INJ), and Tanner Pond (IR) did not dress for Worcester.... Mike Cornell, David Quenneville, Linus Soderstrom, and Jakub Skarek are all with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Evan Buitenhuis recorded his second assist of the season and is just one shy of tying a Railers record for assists by a goalie in a season.... Bo Brauer and Arnaud Durandeau led all Worcester skaters with five shots a piece.... Nic Pierog, Ben Thomson, and Shane Walsh were the only Railers skaters without a minus rating.... the Railers are now 12-14-1-0 under GM/coach Cunniff.... It was the second time this season the Railers surrendered eight goals.... Worcester is now 8-13-2-0 on the road this season....The Railers are now 6-8-4-3 all-time vs. the Mariners and 1-5-2-2 at the Cross Insurance Arena....

What's on tap - Back at Home Saturday and Sunday!

On Saturday, Jan 25 the Railers host Maine Mariner at 7pm on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on MARVEL SUPER HERO NIGHT! The Railers will wear an IRON MAN themed jersey on Diocese of Worcester & Catholic Schools Night presented by Assumption College. Saturday Night Signings will feature a Railers player(s) signing autographs during the first intermission in the Fallon Health Pavilion. Tickets are as low as $15!

On Sunday, Jan 26 the Railers host the Adirondack Thunder at 3pm on a KIDS GIVEAWAY SUNDAY with the first 1,000 kids 12-and-under receiving a Railers drawstring backpack presented by PEPSI Worcester. Railers HC members are encouraged to bring their skates to the game for a skate with the team event right after the game (more details to follow via a member email). Score a SUNDAY FUNDAY ticket pack which includes four tickets and four beverage vouchers (beer/soda) for just $60!

ICYMI - Ricky Duran from The Voice will sing the anthem and sign autographs before the Railers game on PINK in the RINK Night on Saturday, Feb 8. More information at www.RailersHC.com.

Bring a group of 10 or more people to the game and save BIG $$$$ off Box Office pricing and receive a Railers hat for everyone in your group! Plus, score a Railers experience...Zamboni rides, High-Five Tunnel, post-game photo on ice, and more! Call 508-365-1750 for your customized group experience!

Still and Stir located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Cam McGuire. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.