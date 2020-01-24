Syracuse Crunch Recall Zachary Fucale from Loan to Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that goaltender Zachary Fucale has been recalled from his loan to Orlando by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Fucale, 24, has appeared in 20 games with the Solar Bears this season, sporting a record of 7-7-4 with two shutouts, a goals-against average of 2.61 (ranked eighth) and a save percentage of .920 (ranked seventh).

The 6-foot-2, 187-pound netminder has also suited up in one game for Syracuse, going 0-1-0 with a 3.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .800. In December, Fucale represented Team Canada at the 2019 Spengler Cup, helping the Canadians capture a tournament-record 16th championship at the holiday invitational, where he went 3-0-0 with two shutouts, a 0.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .986.

Fucale was a second-round selection (#36 overall) of the Montréal Canadiens in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

