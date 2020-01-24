Mavs Take Idaho to the Limit, But Fall in Shootout

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated in a shootout by the Idaho Steelheads by a final score of 4-3 in front of 5,086 fans Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Mavericks goaltender Tyler Parsons stopped 39 of 42 shots on the evening and Mavs defenseman Kevin McKernan had two assists. The Mavs wrap up Military Appreciation Weekend Saturday night against Idaho. All fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt compliments of Black Rifle Coffee Company.

First Period

-Idaho took the lead on a goal by A.J. White at 2:46 of the first period. The goal was unassisted.

-Darian Dziurzynski (10) tied the game for KC at 7:26. Kevin McKernan and Matt Schmalz assisted.

-Idaho regained the lead at 10:25 of the first on an unassisted goal by Colby McAuley.

-Tad Kozun (8) tied the game at 12:54. McKernan picked up his second assist of the game on the goal. Zach Osburn was given an assist as well.

-The Mavs took the lead on a goal by rookie Bryan Lemos (12) at 13:25 of the opening frame. C.J. Eick and Derek Pratt assisted on the goal.

Second Period

-Neither team scored in the second period.

-Idaho outshot the Mavericks in the period, 8-6.

Third Period

-Idaho evened the score at 9:40 of the third period on a goal from Nolan Gluchowski. White and Spencer Naas assisted.

Shootout

-Mavericks: O'Connor (miss), Hults (miss), Lemos (miss)

-Steelheads: White (score), McAuley (miss)

-Steelheads win shootout, 1-0.

Notes & Streaks

-This was the first shootout of the season for the Mavericks.

-Tyler Parsons stopped 39 of 42 shots by Idaho.

-The Mavericks went zero-for-two on the power play and two-for-two on the penalty kill.

-McKernan ended the night with two assists, registering his third multipoint game of the season.

-The Mavericks announced a crowd of 5,086, their third straight game with an announced attendance over 5,000.

The Mavericks continue Military Appreciation Weekend against the Steelheads Saturday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Faceoff will be 7:05 p.m. All active duty, veteran and retired military members can receive $12 tickets by purchasing at the arena box office. All fans in attendance will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Black Rifle Coffee Company. Valid military I.D. required for purchase.

