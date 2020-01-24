Thompson Shuts Down Admirals in 4-1 Win for Rays

January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







South Carolina Stingrays goaltender Logan Thompson vs. the Norfolk Admirals

NORFOLK, Va. - Goaltender Logan Thompson led the South Carolina Stingrays (31-6-3-1) to a 4-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals (11-26-5-0) Friday night by turning aside 27 shots in the opening game of a weekend series between the two teams at the Norfolk Scope.

Forward Max Novak had two points for the Rays on the offensive end with a goal and an assist, while Cam Askew, Tommy Hughes and Mark Cooper also posted tallies for South Carolina in the victory.

A give and go deep in the Norfolk zone left Askew open in front to finish the play for his seventh goal of the season to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead at 11:55 of the first.

The Admirals evened the game at 1-1 during the opening minute of the second when Taylor Ross placed a shot off Logan Thompson's left shoulder and in at 39 seconds of the middle frame.

Later in the period during a 4-on-3 power play for SC, Novak deflected a shot by Andrew Cherniwchan over goaltender Brandon Halverson and into the cage for his 10th tally of the season at 10:19. The goal, which gave the Rays the lead back at 2-1, was also assisted by defender Dylan Zink.

Then Hughes netted his second of the year to make it 3-1 at 14:03 of the second on a shot from the right point that got past Halverson. Assists on the play went to forward Tim Harrison and defenseman Jaynen Rissling.

Neither team scored in the third period until the final minutes when the Admirals pulled Halverson for an extra attacker in search of a comeback. With the net empty, Cooper was able to score his 15th goal of the season and seal the win at 17:47 with an assist from Novak.

The Rays had the lone power play goal of the game and finished 1-for-7 on the man-advantage while Norfolk ended at 0-for-4. Both teams recorded 28 total shots on goal in the game and Halverson made 24 stops in a losing effort for the Ads.

NEXT GAME

The Stingrays and Admirals meet once again on Saturday night at the Norfolk Scope arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

