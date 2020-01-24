Rapid City Grabs OT Win vs. Wichita
January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
RAPID CITY, SD (Jan. 24) - Ryker Killins scored at 5:13 of overtime to propel Rapid City to a 4-3 win over Wichita on Friday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
Rapid City benefited from a power play in the extra session as Fabrizio Ricci was tacked for a hook.
Beau Starrett led the way with two goals while Peter Crinella added two points.
Tyler Poulsen scored the only goal of the first on the power play at 15:29 as he caught a pass from the right corner to the left face-off dot and beat Gillam to make it 1-0.
Eric Israel scored at 3:47 of the second to make it a 2-1 lead. Poulsen stole the puck from a Thunder forward near the blue line, dished off to Israel at the left circle and he buried a wrist shot. Starrett notched his 14th of the year at 5:06 as he tipped home a shot from Garrett Schmitz to cut the lead to 2-1. Jalen Smereck scored a power play goal at 11:31 to re-gain a two-goal margin and a 3-1 advantage.
In the third, Wichita climbed all the way back to tie the game and force overtime. Crinella deflected a shot from Riley Weselowski at 11:10 to pull the Thunder within one. With just :00.6 seconds remaining, Jason Salvaggio found Starrett at the right post and he beat Tyler Parks to make it 3-3.
Both teams had end-to-end chances at the beginning of OT. The Thunder thought they should be awarded a penalty when Stefan Fournier carried it across the slot and was draped by a Rapid City defender. Ricci was called the next time down the ice for a hook and he went off for the 8th penalty against the Thunder. At 5:13, Killins scored the game-winner from the left circle to make it 4-3.
Starrett recorded his first multi-goal game of his career. Crinella had a goal and an assist.
The two teams face off once against tomorrow night starting at 8:05 p.m. CST.
Individual tickets for the rest of the season are on sale now. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2020
- Rapid City Grabs OT Win vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Stellar Comeback Bid Pays off as Walleye Edge Gladiators in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Four Score: 'Blades Shut out Swamp Rabbits to Win Fourth Straight - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Earn a Point in Shootout Loss - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fort Wayne Defeats Indy in a Shootout - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Take Idaho to the Limit, But Fall in Shootout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ross Scores in Debut as Stingrays Defeat the Ads, 4-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- 3 Royals Tally Multiple Points to Defeat Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Thunder Ride First Period Momentum into Win over Beast - Brampton Beast
- Steelheads Tame Mavericks in 4-3 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Dulled by 'Blades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Glads Snag a Point in SO Loss in Toledo - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thompson Shuts Down Admirals in 4-1 Win for Rays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Come Back to Hammer Nailers in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Blast Railers with Franchise Record Eight Goals - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Pick up One Point against Divsion Leader - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Suffer 8-1 Loss to Maine in Return from All-Star Break - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Top the Growlers 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Five Different Goal Scorers Help Tame Beast in 5-3 Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Howdeshell Returns from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Zachary Fucale from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Return to Home Ice, Host Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday Gear up - January 24th - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Americans Start the Post All Star Break Tonight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Receive Brown, Abt, Kim from AHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Atwal, Maclise Return to 'Blades from AHL - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Royals Look to Tame Red-Hot Growlers - Reading Royals
- Coughler, Bird Team up to Help Solar Bears Thaw IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wichita Thunder Stories
- Rapid City Grabs OT Win vs. Wichita
- Rosters Changes Announced Ahead of 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Game, Presented by Toyota
- MeiGray to Auction Jerseys from 2020 Warrior ECHL All-Star Classic, Presented by Toyota
- Thunder Weekly, January 20
- Desharnais Returns to Wichita from Bako