Royals Top the Growlers 4-1

January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release





The Reading Royals ended the Newfoundland Growlers eleven game winning streak with a 4-1 victory Friday night at Santander Arena.

The Reading Royals opened the scoring 12:44 into the first after their captain Garrett Mitchell blasted the puck behind Growlers goalie Parker Gahagen. The Growlers responded three minutes later when Joseph Duszak sprung Marcus Power on a breakaway who buried the puck into the Reading net, behind Kirill Ustimenko.

Reading recaptured the lead late in the second period when Hayden Hudgson jumped on a rebound in front of Gahagen.

The Growlers trailed by one until late in the third period when the Royals added two empty-net goals from Corey Mackin and Frank DiChiara to secure a 4-1 victory for the Royals.

Quick Hits

Parker Gahagen recorded 31 saves in the loss

Marcus Power had the lone goal for the Growlers

The three stars were 3 - P. Gahagen (NFL), 2 - K. Ustimenko (REA) and 1 - H. Hodgson (REA)

What's Next?

The Newfoundland Growlers take on the Reading Royals at the Santander Arena once again tomorrow night. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

Newfoundland Growlers (29-11-0-0) at Reading Royals (24-13-5-0)

Friday, January 24th - Santander Arena - Reading, Pennsylvania

Goal Summary

V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)

0 - 1 1 1st REA 12:44 G. Mitchell (8) C. Mackin, F. DiChiara V 4 8 9 10 22 H 3 21 27 36 81

1 - 1 2 1st NFL 15:36 M. Power (19) J. Duszak, G. Johnston V 3 9 10 13 21 H 16 24 44 55 81

1 - 2 3 2nd REA 16:45 H. Hodgson (7) T. Ebbing, S. Swavely V 3 9 10 21 22 H 12 16 18 19 27

1 - 3 4 3rd REA 18:01 C. Mackin (16) F. DiChiara, S. Swavely EN V 3 9 17 21 22 29 H 8 12 21 27 81

1 - 4 5 3rd REA 19:25 F. DiChiara (13) B. Low EN V 3 13 14 21 26 39 H 8 9 12 21 27

