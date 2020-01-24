Royals Top the Growlers 4-1
January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Reading Royals ended the Newfoundland Growlers eleven game winning streak with a 4-1 victory Friday night at Santander Arena.
The Reading Royals opened the scoring 12:44 into the first after their captain Garrett Mitchell blasted the puck behind Growlers goalie Parker Gahagen. The Growlers responded three minutes later when Joseph Duszak sprung Marcus Power on a breakaway who buried the puck into the Reading net, behind Kirill Ustimenko.
Reading recaptured the lead late in the second period when Hayden Hudgson jumped on a rebound in front of Gahagen.
The Growlers trailed by one until late in the third period when the Royals added two empty-net goals from Corey Mackin and Frank DiChiara to secure a 4-1 victory for the Royals.
Quick Hits
Parker Gahagen recorded 31 saves in the loss
Marcus Power had the lone goal for the Growlers
The three stars were 3 - P. Gahagen (NFL), 2 - K. Ustimenko (REA) and 1 - H. Hodgson (REA)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers take on the Reading Royals at the Santander Arena once again tomorrow night. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.
Newfoundland Growlers (29-11-0-0) at Reading Royals (24-13-5-0)
Friday, January 24th - Santander Arena - Reading, Pennsylvania
Goal Summary
V-H # Per Team Time Goals Assists Type On Ice (+/-)
0 - 1 1 1st REA 12:44 G. Mitchell (8) C. Mackin, F. DiChiara V 4 8 9 10 22 H 3 21 27 36 81
1 - 1 2 1st NFL 15:36 M. Power (19) J. Duszak, G. Johnston V 3 9 10 13 21 H 16 24 44 55 81
1 - 2 3 2nd REA 16:45 H. Hodgson (7) T. Ebbing, S. Swavely V 3 9 10 21 22 H 12 16 18 19 27
1 - 3 4 3rd REA 18:01 C. Mackin (16) F. DiChiara, S. Swavely EN V 3 9 17 21 22 29 H 8 12 21 27 81
1 - 4 5 3rd REA 19:25 F. DiChiara (13) B. Low EN V 3 13 14 21 26 39 H 8 9 12 21 27
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2020
- Mariners Blast Railers with Franchise Record Eight Goals - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Pick up One Point against Divsion Leader - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Suffer 8-1 Loss to Maine in Return from All-Star Break - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Top the Growlers 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Five Different Goal Scorers Help Tame Beast in 5-3 Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Howdeshell Returns from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Zachary Fucale from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Return to Home Ice, Host Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday Gear up - January 24th - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Americans Start the Post All Star Break Tonight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Receive Brown, Abt, Kim from AHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Atwal, Maclise Return to 'Blades from AHL - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Royals Look to Tame Red-Hot Growlers - Reading Royals
- Coughler, Bird Team up to Help Solar Bears Thaw IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Royals Top the Growlers 4-1
- Growlers Earn Sixteenth Straight Win at Mile One Centre
- Growlers Earn Fifteenth Straight Win at Mile One Centre
- Growlers Pregame Notes: January 14 vs. Kansas City Mavericks
- Growlers Shutout the Mariners, Earn Ninth Straight Victory