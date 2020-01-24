Howdeshell Returns from Tucson

January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that rookie forward Keeghan Howdeshell has been assigned to the Rush by the team's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. The assignment serves as the third Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the week.

Howdeshell comes back to the Rush after his third call-up of the season to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. On this most recent call-up, the 6'0", 205-pound forward made his AHL debut against the Ontario Reign on January 18th, registering an even rating.

With the Rush this season, the native of Fenton, Michigan has 8 goals, 12 assists, and 20 points in 28 games. Of his 8 ignitions of the goal lamp, half have come on the man-advantage.

The Rush resume play on home ice tonight against the Wichita Thunder for a "three-in-three". Puck drop for tonight, and Saturday, January 25th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Sunday's puck drop on January 26th is slated for 4:05 p.m. MDT. Tonight and tomorrow, the Rush will host its annual "Military Appreciation Weekend", presented by Ebelution Heating and Cooling and Liberty Superstores, in which the Rush will pay homage to those who have served, and continue to serve, in the United States Armed Forces. The team will wear specialty military themed jerseys for both games on January 24th and 25th, sponsored by Ebelution Heating and Cooling, which will be auctioned off following the January 25th contest.

Tickets for all remaining Rush games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.