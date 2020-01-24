Grizzlies Gameday Gear up - January 24th

West Valley City, Utah - Tonight's game features a battle between the top two teams in the ECHL's Mountain Division as the Utah Grizzlies host the Allen Americans at the Maverik Center. It is the first of a two-game series with Allen that will close out the five-game homestand for the Grizzlies.

If you're a fan of explosive offenses, look no further than tonight's matchup. Allen's Tyler Sheehy leads the ECHL in points with 51, followed closely by Utah's Tim McGauley with 50. In the four previous matchups this season, the Grizzlies have outscored Allen 25-16, thanks in large part to a historic 10-4 win back on October 18th. The Grizzlies will need to rely on the consistency of goaltender Mason McDonald, who stopped 50-53 shots so far this homestand, to keep the Americans at bay. Puck drops at 7:10 PM MST.

Head Coach Tim Branham's Keys To The Game

1. Fast Start

2. Play Physical

3. Push The Pace

Tonight's Promotions - It's another AFCU Friday at the Maverik Center. Fans can purchase tickets for just $8 when paying with an AFCU Debit or Credit Card at the Maverik Center Box Office.

Tonight's intermission performances will be performed by the Starlit Blades figure skating group and the Ice Theatre of Utah. The Girl Scouts of Utah will be selling cookies on the concourse at the start of the 3rd period!

Special Ticket Offers - Friday night's game also offers a special Date Night ticket promotion. The package includes two tickets to the Grizzlies game and $25 in BearBucks. BearBucks can be spent at the Grizzlies Team Store or on concessions at the Maverik Center during Grizzlies games!

The package is available in the corner plaza for $49, with center ice tickets available for just $65! To purchase the Date Night Package, contact the ticket office at (801) 988-8000.

Merchandise Specials - The Grizzlies Team Store will be offering a special promotion on Grizzlies hats all weekend long! When you buy 1 Grizzlies hat at full price, you can purchase a second hat for just $5! This offer is only available for the weekend, so make sure you head over to the Grizzlies Team Store ahead of tonight's game!

Dining Options - The Maverik's Center's in-house restaurant, The Bear Cave, will open at 5:30 PM for both games this weekend. The Bear Cave offers 37 different beers, 9 hard seltzers, and exciting menu options like the popular Pot Roast Poutine.

