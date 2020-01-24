Allen Americans Start the Post All Star Break Tonight in Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, face the Utah Grizzlies tonight at 8:05 pm CST, from the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

The Allen Americans start the post All Star break with the most points in the ECHL with 65. Utah is in second place in the Mountain Division, 12 points behind Allen with 53. The Grizzlies are one point ahead of third place Idaho with two games in-hand.

Allen has scored the most goals in the ECHL with 178. The closest to the Americans in goals-scored this season is Newfoundland with 159. Utah has scored 144 goals in 41 games.

Tyler Sheehy returns after the break with the most points in the ECHL, with 51 points in 35 games. Utah's Tim McGauley is second behind Sheehy, with 50 points in 36 games, setting up a matchup of the top-two scorers in the league tonight in Utah.

"I don't worry about those things," said Tyler Sheehy. "If I'm doing my job out there my points will come. All we're concerned about tonight is beating Utah. They're a good team with a lot of offensive talent, so it's our job to make sure we play good defense in front of our goalie. We've split the first four games of the season-series with Utah winning two in Allen. We want to go out there tonight and beat them in their building."

Tyler Sheehy and Tim McGauley come into tonight's matchup tied for the league lead in assists with 33 each. Gabe Gagne, who is currently in the American Hockey League with Rockford, still leads the ECHL in goals with 24.

In other roster news, the San Jose Sharks (NHL), have recalled goalie Andrew Shortridge from Allen, and assigned him to the San Jose Barracuda (AHL).

Catch all the action tonight live on ECHL TV or listen on the Mixlr app. The pregame show gets underway at 7:50 pm tonight, with an 8:05 pm puck drop.

The Allen Americans return home to face the Tulsa Oilers next Thursday, January 30th at 7:05 pm. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

