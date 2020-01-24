Thunder Ride First Period Momentum into Win over Beast

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK - The line of Erik Bradford, Lindsay Sparks and François Beauchemin each produced a goal but the Brampton Beast fell 5-3 against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday night.

The Brampton Beast hit the road and made their way Glens Falls, New York for the first of two straight games against the Adirondack Thunder.

The Beast got the scoring started with a power play goal from Francois Beauchemin. Erik Bradford flew around the ice before finding the open winger for a one-timer that ripped past Eamon McAdam for a 1-0 Beast lead at 7:24.

The Thunder fired back and beat Alex Dubeau with a power play goal of their own from Kelly Summers. The defenseman tied the game 1-1 at 13:03.

Just as quick, the Beast responded with a goal from the aforementioned Bradford. He raced in and batted home the puck after the play was set-up by Beauchemin and Lindsay Sparks. That goal made it 2-1 Brampton at 13:26.

The Thunder would roar back and score three unanswered tallies from Mike Szmatula, Colby Sissons and Charlie Curti to take a 4-2 lead after 20 minutes of play. Shots on goal favoured the Thunder 14-10.

After six goals in the first, the second period saw only one scored and it was off the stick of Nikita Popugaev. That extended the Thunder lead to 5-2 at 6:25.

Beast goaltender Dubeau was pulled in favour of Andrew D'Agostini who took to the net for the remainder of the period. After 40 minutes of play, Brampton was down 5-2 and was outshot 26-20.

Lindsay Sparks made it interesting in the third as he converted on a wicked goal to pull the Beast within a pair at 15:31, but the Thunder would hold the line the rest of the way and would end the contest with a 5-3 win.

McAdam would finish the night with 31 saves and the win. D'Agostini stopped all 13 shots he saw in relief of Dubeau.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Sissons (ADK) 2) Curti (ADK) 1) Szmatula (ADK) The Beast finished the contest one-for-four on the man advantage. Adirondack ended with a one-for-five mark. The Beast and Thunder will renew hostilities tomorrow night once again in Glens Falls. Puck drops at 7:00 PM.

