Ross Scores in Debut as Stingrays Defeat the Ads, 4-1
January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA -- The Norfolk Admirals were looking to end their three-game losing skid headed into Friday Night's game against the South Carolina Stingrays. Brandon Halverson was sent down from the AHL last week and Rod Taylor elected for Halverson to man the pipes against the first-place Stingrays..
It was South Carolina who opened the scoring thanks to a goal from Cam Askew. The Admirals were unable to clear the puck out of their own defensive zone, which allowed Mitch Vanderlaan to gain control of the puck below the Norfolk goal line and fire a pass out front that was redirected in front by Askew.
The score would remain 1-0 until Taylor Ross netted his first as an Admiral just 38 seconds into the second period. JC Campagna started a rush up the ice and played a centering pass into the slot where the puck ricocheted off the stick of Josh Holmstrom. It went onto the tape of Ross's stick, who was able to roof a shot over the shoulder of Logan Thompson.
South Carolina regained control of the lead just over halfway through the second period on a goal from Max Novak. The Stingrays were on the power-play as Andrew Cherniwchan played the puck to Novak at the center point for a shot that was initially saved by Halverson but deflected past him off the pads to give the Stingrays a 2-1 lead.
South Carolina extended their lead only four minutes later on a goal from Tommy Hughes. Tim Harrison skated into the Norfolk zone on the left side, protected the puck on his forehand, skated into the right circle and fired a pass back to Hughes. His shot hit off the pads of Halverson and into the net to extend the lead to 3-1.
Mark Cooper added an empty net goal to make the score 4-1.
The Admirals would fire a flurry of shots towards Thompson but couldn't cash in, as he turned aside 29 of 30 shots to pick up his 17th win of the season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2020
- Stellar Comeback Bid Pays off as Walleye Edge Gladiators in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Four Score: 'Blades Shut out Swamp Rabbits to Win Fourth Straight - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Earn a Point in Shootout Loss - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fort Wayne Defeats Indy in a Shootout - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Take Idaho to the Limit, But Fall in Shootout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ross Scores in Debut as Stingrays Defeat the Ads, 4-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- 3 Royals Tally Multiple Points to Defeat Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Thunder Ride First Period Momentum into Win over Beast - Brampton Beast
- Steelheads Tame Mavericks in 4-3 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Dulled by 'Blades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Glads Snag a Point in SO Loss in Toledo - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thompson Shuts Down Admirals in 4-1 Win for Rays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Come Back to Hammer Nailers in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Blast Railers with Franchise Record Eight Goals - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Pick up One Point against Divsion Leader - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Suffer 8-1 Loss to Maine in Return from All-Star Break - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Top the Growlers 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Five Different Goal Scorers Help Tame Beast in 5-3 Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Howdeshell Returns from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Zachary Fucale from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Return to Home Ice, Host Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday Gear up - January 24th - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Americans Start the Post All Star Break Tonight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Receive Brown, Abt, Kim from AHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Atwal, Maclise Return to 'Blades from AHL - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Royals Look to Tame Red-Hot Growlers - Reading Royals
- Coughler, Bird Team up to Help Solar Bears Thaw IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Ross Scores in Debut as Stingrays Defeat the Ads, 4-1
- Admirals Acquire Taylor Ross and Brycen Martin from Fort Wayne
- Admirals Drop Final Matchup of Season against Greenville
- Tucson Roadrunners Send Brandon Halverson Back to Norfolk
- Admirals Comeback Bid Falls Just Short in Ammirato's Return