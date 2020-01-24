Nailers Receive Brown, Abt, Kim from AHL

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, have announced three transactions, which all take effect immediately. Wheeling has received forward Christopher Brown and defensemen Matt Abt and Michael Kim from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Brown, 23, is the only one out of the three who has played in Wheeling this season. Christopher is currently tied for third on the Nailers with ten goals - seven of which were scored during December, when he led the way with 13 points, helping the team to a 7-5-0 record. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan native closed out that month with a six-game point streak, which featured three straight multi-point efforts. Brown appeared in four games during his recent recall to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - the second stint of his career with Wheeling's AHL affiliate.

Abt, 26, first broke into the professional ranks as a member of the Nailers at the end of the 2017-18 season. He appeared in 12 games, amassing one goal, five assists, and six points. During the summer of 2018, Matt re-signed with Wheeling, but was invited to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's training camp, and proceeded to make the team. Over the course of two seasons, the Leduc, Alberta native has appeared in 90 AHL contests, recording one goal, 15 assists, and 16 points. Abt netted his first career goal as a Penguin on November 30th against Bridgeport.

Kim, 24, will make his Wheeling debut, after playing each of his first 23 pro games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Michael has accumulated three assists during that time, which included two games last spring, following the conclusion of his collegiate career. Prior to turning pro, the Toronto, Ontario native attended Boston College for four seasons, where he tallied 14 goals, 48 assists, and 62 points in 140 games.

Familiar faces will be brought together with these transactions, as Christopher Brown and Michael Kim played college hockey together at Boston College, while Matt Abt was teammates with Myles Powell at R.I.T.

