K-Wings Earn a Point in Shootout Loss
January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TULSA, OK - A second period equalizer from Garret Ross allowed the Kalamazoo Wings (13-20-4-1) to pick up a point in an eventual 2-1 shootout loss to the Tulsa Oilers (19-21-3-1) in the first of a season-long six-game road trip Friday at the BOK Center.
Kalamazoo generated nine shots on goal in the opening period but the Wings were turned away each time by Oilers goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek. Tulsa put 11 shots on Jake Kielly, who stopped ten, but the Oilers struck first after a neutral zone takeaway that led to Jack Nevins beating Kielly on an odd-man rush.
Eriksson Ek left the game after the period due to an apparent injury, and Tulsa replaced him with Evan Fitzpatrick. Kalamazoo tied the score at 1-1 when Ross tipped a point shot from Matt VanVoorhis into the net 6:49 into the middle frame.
After a scoreless third period and seven-minute overtime, Kalamazoo went to a shootout for the first time this season. Fitzpatrick stopped all three K-Wings shooters in the skills competition, while Charlie Sampair scored the only goal for Tulsa against Kielly to seal the Oilers' win. Kielly stopped 40 of 41 shots in the shootout loss.
The K-Wings and Oilers face-off one more time Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET at the BOK Center in Tulsa, before Kalamazoo continues on its season-long road trip to Kansas City Tuesday. Catch all the action on 1660 AM in Kalamazoo or ECHL TV online, with pregame coverage starting at 7:45 p.m. ET.
--
Kalamazoo Wings 3-Packs are now available online! Reserve your tickets for the three biggest games in the best seats with the best eats. Visit kwings.com for more information about all the perks that come with a K-Wings 3-Pack!
The Kalamazoo Wings are a professional hockey team located in southwest Michigan that has been a staple in the Kalamazoo, MI professional sports landscape since 1974. The K-Wings compete in the ECHL and are the AA affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks. Kalamazoo plays their 36 regular season home games at Wings Event Center from October through April.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2020
- Stellar Comeback Bid Pays off as Walleye Edge Gladiators in Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Four Score: 'Blades Shut out Swamp Rabbits to Win Fourth Straight - Florida Everblades
- K-Wings Earn a Point in Shootout Loss - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fort Wayne Defeats Indy in a Shootout - Indy Fuel
- Mavs Take Idaho to the Limit, But Fall in Shootout - Kansas City Mavericks
- Ross Scores in Debut as Stingrays Defeat the Ads, 4-1 - Norfolk Admirals
- 3 Royals Tally Multiple Points to Defeat Newfoundland - Reading Royals
- Thunder Ride First Period Momentum into Win over Beast - Brampton Beast
- Steelheads Tame Mavericks in 4-3 Shootout Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Swamp Rabbits Dulled by 'Blades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Glads Snag a Point in SO Loss in Toledo - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thompson Shuts Down Admirals in 4-1 Win for Rays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Cyclones Come Back to Hammer Nailers in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Blast Railers with Franchise Record Eight Goals - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Pick up One Point against Divsion Leader - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Suffer 8-1 Loss to Maine in Return from All-Star Break - Worcester Railers HC
- Royals Top the Growlers 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Five Different Goal Scorers Help Tame Beast in 5-3 Victory - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Notes: vs Wichita - Rapid City Rush
- Howdeshell Returns from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Zachary Fucale from Loan to Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Preview: 'Blades Return to Home Ice, Host Swamp Rabbits - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Gameday Gear up - January 24th - Utah Grizzlies
- Allen Americans Start the Post All Star Break Tonight in Utah - Allen Americans
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Wheeling - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Nailers Receive Brown, Abt, Kim from AHL - Wheeling Nailers
- Atwal, Maclise Return to 'Blades from AHL - Florida Everblades
- Game Preview: Royals Look to Tame Red-Hot Growlers - Reading Royals
- Coughler, Bird Team up to Help Solar Bears Thaw IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.