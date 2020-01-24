Coughler, Bird Team up to Help Solar Bears Thaw IceMen

ORLANDO, Fla. - The duo of Tyler Bird and Jake Coughler helped the Orlando Solar Bears (17-16-5-1) defeat the Jacksonville Icemen (13-21-4-0) by a 5-2 score on Thursday night at the Jewett Orthopaedic Rink at Amway Center.

Jimmy Huntington opened the scoring for Orlando with his second of the season 7:31 into the first period when he scooped up Taylor Cammarata's blocked shot and snapped the puck past Adam Carlson.

Alexis D'Aoust tied it for Jacksonville at 10:30 when he redirected a feed from Craig Martin past Zachary Fucale to bring the score even at 1-1.

Johno May banged home a Trevor Olson rebound at 1:38 of the second period to put Orlando ahead 2-1. The goal was May's 13th of the season.

Coughler redirected Bird's feed behind Carlson for his seventh of the season - and the eventual game-winner - at 9:17.

Emerson Clark scored on a breakaway 17 seconds later, pulling the Icemen back to within one of the Solar Bears.

Bird gave Orlando some breathing room as he joined Coughler on a 2-on-1 and stickhandled around a defender before snapping his fourth of the season past Carlson at 14:57.

Trevor Olson then sealed the game with an empty-net tally at 16:15 for his 11th of the season.

Zachary Fucale turned in a 24-save effort on 26 shots against to pick up his seventh win of the season; Carlson took the loss with 30 stops on 34 shots against.

THREE STARS:

1) Jake Coughler - ORL

2) Michael Brodzinski - ORL

3) Zachary Fucale - ORL

OTHER NOTABLES:

Orlando improved to 7-1-0-0 against the Icemen this season; the Solar Bears are a lifetime 16-0-0-0 on home ice against Jacksonville

Bird is now tied for the team lead in scoring against Jacksonville with five points (4g-1a) in five games this season

Fucale improved to 3-0-0 against the Icemen this season with a 1.62 goals-against average and a save percentage of .942

Olson finished the night with two points (1g-1a) for the second consecutive game

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 12 p.m.

