Atwal, Maclise Return to 'Blades from AHL

Florida Everblades defenseman Arvin Atwal

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - The American Hockey League's Milwaukee Admirals reassigned on Friday defenseman Arvin Atwal to the Florida Everblades, while forward Cam Maclise has been returned from his loan to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.

Atwal, 24, has played in 21 games for the Everblades this season and has posted four goals and eight points. He logged ice time in seven games with Milwaukee after being recalled on Dec. 28.

A native of Surrey, British Columbia, Atwal played a bulk of last season with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He easily surpassed his offensive career-highs by posting new personal bests for goals (10), assists (29) and points (39) in 65 games with the Cyclones in the 2018-19 campaign. Atwal also saw action in three AHL games with the Rochester Americans last year and netted two assists. A 6-foot, 196-pound rear guard, Atwal has played in 152 career ECHL games and has suited up in 24 career AHL contests. He has tabbed 75 points (19g, 56a) in his ECHL career and has five career points (2g, 3a) in the AHL.

Prior to turning pro in the 2016-17 season, Atwal played parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Vancouver Giants and Lethbridge Hurricanes. He registered more than 100 points in his major junior career, recording 25 goals and 83 assists in 225 career games.

Maclise, 27, suited up in one game for Chicago during his second AHL call-up of the season and has compiled 18 points (7g, 11a) in 36 games with the Everblades this season. The Lacombe, Alberta, native shared last season between the AHL and ECHL, recording seven points (2g, 5a) in 38 games with the Manitoba Moose and 20 points (12g, 8a) in 34 games with the Jacksonville Icemen. Maclise has 44 points (23g, 21a) in 83 career ECHL games and 20 points (9g, 11a) in 106 career AHL contests.

Prior to turning pro, Maclise played two seasons for Mount Royal University (USports) from 2015-17 and put up 56 career points (27g, 29a) in 56 games. Leading up to his collegiate career, Maclise was named the Alberta Junior Hockey League MVP following the 2012-13 season that saw him lead the Brooks Bandits in scoring en route to an AJHL title.

The Everblades start a two-game weekend with a Friday night matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Faceoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

