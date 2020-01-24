ECHL Transactions - January 24
January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 24, 2020:
Adirondack:
Add Sean Romeo, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)
Add Conor Riley, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alexandre Carrier, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve
Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve
Delete Andrew Shortridge, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Cincinnati:
Add Connor Schmidt, D added to active roster (claimed from Kalamazoo)
Florida:
Add Michael Huntebrinker, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Mason Bergh, F assigned by Ontario
Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve
Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
Idaho:
Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Colton Point, G activated from reserve
Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Cliff Watson, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Add Ryan Van Stralen, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)
Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)
Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D placed on family leave
Kalamazoo:
Add Tanner Sorenson, F assigned by Utica
Kansas City:
Add Tyler Parsons, G activated from reserve
Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Terrence Wallin, F activated from reserve
Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve
Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)
Newfoundland:
Add Colt Conrad, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled by Syracuse (a.m.)
Rapid City:
Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F assigned by Tucson
Reading:
Add Matthew Strome, F activated from reserve
Delete Felix Chamberland, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Tommy Hughes, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kristofers Bindulis, D activated from reserve
Add Mitchell Vanderlaan, F activated from reserve
Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Nuttle, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve
Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve
Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve
Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)
Wheeling:
Add Matt Abt, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Christopher Brown, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)
Wichita:
Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve
Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve
