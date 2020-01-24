ECHL Transactions - January 24

January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 24, 2020:

Adirondack:

Add Sean Romeo, G added to active roster (traded from Florida)

Add Conor Riley, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alexandre Carrier, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Jake Paterson, G activated from reserve

Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Boka, D placed on reserve

Delete Andrew Shortridge, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Cincinnati:

Add Connor Schmidt, D added to active roster (claimed from Kalamazoo)

Florida:

Add Michael Huntebrinker, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Sol, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Mason Bergh, F assigned by Ontario

Add Jason Binkley, D activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Delete Brett McKenzie, F placed on reserve

Delete Gage Torrel, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

Idaho:

Add Mitch Moroz, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Colton Point, G activated from reserve

Delete Zack Andrusiak, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Cliff Watson, D added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Add Ryan Van Stralen, F added to active roster (traded from Kansas City)

Delete Jay Dickman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/18)

Delete Craig Wyszomirski, D placed on family leave

Kalamazoo:

Add Tanner Sorenson, F assigned by Utica

Kansas City:

Add Tyler Parsons, G activated from reserve

Delete Hayden Hawkey, G placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Terrence Wallin, F activated from reserve

Delete Eddie Matsushima, F placed on reserve

Delete Conner Bleackley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/17)

Newfoundland:

Add Colt Conrad, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Todd Skirving, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled by Syracuse (a.m.)

Rapid City:

Add Keeghan Howdeshell, F assigned by Tucson

Reading:

Add Matthew Strome, F activated from reserve

Delete Felix Chamberland, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Tommy Hughes, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kristofers Bindulis, D activated from reserve

Add Mitchell Vanderlaan, F activated from reserve

Delete Scott Davidson, F placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Nuttle, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add T.J. Hensick, F activated from reserve

Add Josh Winquist, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Kromm, F placed on reserve

Delete Mark Auk, D placed on reserve

Delete Brett Boeing, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/19)

Wheeling:

Add Matt Abt, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Christopher Brown, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Craig Skudalski, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/13)

Wichita:

Add Stefan Fournier, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Shaquille Merasty, F activated from reserve

Delete Zachary Borsoi, D placed on reserve

