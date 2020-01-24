Cyclones Come Back to Hammer Nailers in Overtime

January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Wheeling, WV - The Cincinnati Cyclones (26-10-6-0) picked up a 3-2, come-from-behind overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers on Friday night. Forwards Darik Angel iand Mason Mitchell scored the goals in regulation, while defenseman Frank Hora scored the winner in overtime.

After the Nailers took a 1-0 lead after the first period on a goal from forward Cam Brown , the added a second at the 15:14 mark of the middle frame when forward Brandon Hawkins lit the lamp to put Wheeling up, 2-0, through 40 minutes.

Cincinnati began their comeback 9:53 into the third while on the power play when Angeli snapped in a shot from the left circle to cut the Cyclones deficit in half, 2-1. Roughly six minutes later, Cincinnati tied the game when Mitchell snuck a wrister up under the crossbar and by Nailers goaltender Jordan Ruby to tie the game, 2-2.

Both teams had a few more quality chances in the remainder of regulation, however the 2-2 score held up and the sides headed into overtime. In the extra session, Cincinnati completed their comeback with 2:20 left when forward Ben Johnson slid a pass across to Hora on the left side, and he fired home the game winner to lift the Cyclones to a 3-2, come-from-behind win.

Cincinnati outshot Wheeling, 36-22 on the evening, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 20 in the win. Houser had a minor equipment issue late in the third, and was replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who played the final 4:08 of regulation. He made a save on the only shot he face.

Cincinnati and Wheeling wrap up their weekend series on Saturday night, with the face-off slated for 7:05pm.

