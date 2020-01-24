Preview: 'Blades Return to Home Ice, Host Swamp Rabbits

January 24, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades goaltender Ken Appleby vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades goaltender Ken Appleby vs. the Greenville Swamp Rabbits(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

ESTERO, Fla. - Playing on home ice for the first time in 17 days, the Florida Everblades (25-11-2-2, 54 pts.) return to South Division play with a Friday night matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-19-1-1, 46 pts.) at Hertz Arena.

VITALS:

Game 41: Everblades vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits

When: 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Hertz Arena

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Watch: ECHL TV

Listen: WJBX (101.5 FM, 104.3 FM, 770 AM)

Social: Twitter | Instagram

Last time out

Florida struck three times in the opening period, and Ken Appleby turned away 20 of the 21 shots he faced to lead the Everblades into the All-Star break with a 4-1 win over the Kalamazoo Wings last Saturday at the Wings Event Center. After putting up three goals in the first period of Wednesday's meeting against Kalamazoo, the 'Blades matched their best road start with another three-goal first frame en route to their third straight win. Levko Koper (1g, 1a) led the Everblades offensive attack with his fifth multi-point game of the season. RECAP

Series At A Glance

Friday is the third of Florida's six home matchups against the Swamp Rabbits this season and the sixth of 11 total meetings. The 'Blades hold an all-time record of 56-33-15 against Greenville. Although Greenville has two regulation wins against Florida this season, including a 5-3 win on Dec. 20 to snap Florida's 16-game winning streak in the series, the 'Blades still have points in 20 of the last 22 matchups (18-2-2) with the Swamp Rabbits. Since the midway point of the 2013-14 season, Florida has dominated Greenville in Estero, posting a 25-2-2 record in its last 29 home games against Greenville.

Players to Watch

Logan Roe (FLA) - Roe was named on Wednesday the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic, which was held in Wichita, Kansas. A fifth-year pro, Roe led all players with seven points (2g, 5a) at the event and also participated in the Hardest Shot contest in the Skills Competition. Roe, a native of Fort Myers, Florida, is the franchise's all-time leader in points among defensemen with 122 career points (26g, 96a) with the Everblades. He established a new career-high for points in a season with an assist on Saturday in Kalamazoo and now has 33 points (10g, 23a) this year.

Nathan Perkovich (GVL) - The former Everblades forward leads the Swamp Rabbits with seven points (4g, 3a) in head-to-head meetings with Florida this season. After going scoreless in the first matchup against the 'Blades on Nov. 17, Perkovich has registered a goal in each of the last four games against Florida. He has two multi-point games against the 'Blades and seven total multi-point outings this year. Perkovich is third on Greenville in goals (12) and fourth in scoring (29 pts.).

Power Surge

After tabbing just seven power-play markers in the first 26 games of the season, Florida has now notched 10 power-play goals in its last 14 games. Florida began that stretch with a power-play conversion rate of 7.4% on Dec. 18. Entering Friday, the Everblades power play is now converting at 13.1% and has gone 10-for-35 (28.6%) in the last 14 games.

Key Performance Indicator

When the 'Blades score at least once on the man advantage they have posted an overall record of 12-3-0-1, including an 8-1-0-1 mark on the road. Success on the power play has been a key performance indicator for the 'Blades over the last two seasons. Florida has compiled a mark of 29-6-2-2 (.795) when it scores on the man advantage in that stretch.

First & Foremost

This past Saturday's tilt against Kalamazoo was the second time in three games that Florida scored more than two goals in the opening period. However, it was just the fifth total time this season that the Everblades have notched three or more goals in the opening frame. Before last week, the 'Blades last scored more than two goals in the first period of a road game in their season opener on Oct. 11 against the Norfolk Admirals. Florida has scored more than twice in the first frame in two home games - Dec. 28 vs. Jacksonville (6-1 W) and Dec. 21 vs. Greenville (5-2 W). Florida is 12-3-0-1 when leading after the first period.

Next Up

Florida finishes the weekend with a Saturday night matchup against the Jacksonville Icemen. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.