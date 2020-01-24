Swamp Rabbits Dulled by 'Blades

ESTERO. Fla. - Joe Pendenza opened the scoring at the 3:01 mark of the opening period, and Ken Appleby made 32 saves as the Greenville Swamp Rabbits were unable to dent the twine and dropped a 4-0 decision to the Florida Everblades on Friday night at Hertz Arena.

The Swamp Rabbits outshot the Everblades 27-19 in the final two periods, and killed off five power plays in the opening period, looking to turn the momentum around.

A turnover in the offensive zone led to the first goal. A three-way passing play started the scoring for Florida as Joe Pendenza connected to start the scoring.

Cam Maclise's goal directly off of a faceoff doubled the Everblades' lead five minutes later.

The Swamp Rabbits got their first power play opportunity in the second period following the 'Blades third goal from Levko Koper, and even as the Swamp Rabbits pumped chance after chance towards the goal, were unable to break the goose egg.

Zach Magwood closed out the scoring at the 14:20 mark of the third on the power play.

Matt Marcinew and John Furgele led the way in the shot count with five apiece. Three of Marcinew's shots were of grade-A scoring quality.

The shutout was Appleby's second blank sheet of the season. Jeremy Helvig made 23 saves in the losing effort.

The Swamp Rabbits turn around quickly and head to Orlando to take on the Solar Bears at noon on Saturday, January 25. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on ECHL.TV.

