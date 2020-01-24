Fort Wayne Defeats Indy in a Shootout

INDIANAPOLIS - Coming off of the 2020 ECHL All-Star break, the Indy Fuel hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on Friday night. Indy scored the first goal of the game in the second period but Fort Wayne responded with a goal of their own late in the middle stanza. Neither team would score the rest of the game, forcing overtime and a shootout where Fort Wayne would score in the fourth round taking home a 2-1 win.

After failing to capitalize on an early power play handed to them off of a Matthew Boudens instigating penalty, the Fuel finished the opening period tied 11-11 in shots with the Komets.

Scoring on the power play 1:38 into the second period, new acquisition Ryan Van Stralen pounced on a rebound and put the puck past Komets goaltender Cole Kehler. Fort Wayne would respond with a goal of their own when Olivier Galipeau fired a one-timer past Dan Bakala, sending the teams into the locker room tied 1-1.

Indy was handed an early power play in the third period but were unable to score on the man advantage. Killing off a late tripping penalty to Joe Sullivan, the Fuel forced overtime after a scoreless final period. With both goaltenders shutting the door on chances in overtime, the two teams went to a shootout. Indy missed all four shootout chances and Fort Wayne's Brady Shaw beat Dan Bakala with a wrist shot over to hand Fort Wayne a 2-1 win.

