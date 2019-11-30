Post Game Notes: Iowa 3 at Texas 4
November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Sam Anas scored his second goal in five games to put the Wild up 1-0 in the first period
- The Stars rallied for three second period goals to overcome the Wild's lead.
- Reece Scarlett net his second goal of the season to open the scoring for the Stars.
- Joel L'Esperance and Jason Robertson each scored their team leading seventh goals of the season in the game.
- Joel Kiviranta scored his second goal in as many games to earn a 4-2 lead and the game-winning goal.
- The Stars win was their third in a row on home ice and their 10th win in the last 12 games against Iowa.
UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):
- Sunday, Dec. 1 | 5 :00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 7:00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
- Friday, Dec. 6 | 6:05 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena
- Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6:05 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena
NOVEMBER 30, 2019
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas
Texas Stars - 4, Iowa Wild - 3
1st 2nd 3rd Final
WILD 1 0 2 3
STARS 0 3 1 4
Shots PEN-PIM PP
WILD 35 3-12:00 0/3
STARS 25 5-16:00 0/1
STARS : 6-13-0-2 (5-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-9-0-2 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Landon Bow (W) - 32 saves
WILD: 11-6-2-2 (6-3-0-2 | HOME) (5-3-2-0 | AWAY)
- Goaltender: Mat Robson (L) - 21 saves
THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:
Joel Kiviranta (TEX) Reece Scarlett (TEX) Sam Anas (TEX)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2019
- Iowa Drops 4-3 Contest to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Rally, But Fall in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Texas Stars Outshine Iowa Wild 4-3 - Texas Stars
- Rocket Fall 6-3 to the Thunderbirds - Laval Rocket
- Post Game Notes: Iowa 3 at Texas 4 - Texas Stars
- Admirals Win Streak Goes to 12 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Win in Overtime for Second Night in a Row - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Recap: Oglevie's Hat Trick Sends Amerks Past Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Lorito scores for second straight night as Bridgeport's four-game win streak comes to an end - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- RECAP: Penguins Pounce on Sound Tigers with 5-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sens Make It Seven Straight on the Road - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Drop Back-And-Forth Game to Amerks, 3-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Fall In Overtime To Crunch, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Sens Score Twice on Power Play to Top Hershey - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Power Play Punishes Rocket in 6-3 Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Overtime Turns against Wolf Pack 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Edge Devils, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Win Third Straight, Defeat Charlotte Checkers, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Fall to Bruins on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Charlotte Checkers
- Larsson Sent to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Comets' Timely Scoring Downs Marlies in Toronto - Utica Comets
- Red Wings Assign Ericsson to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jets Recall Cameron Schilling from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Avalanche Reassign Dries, Greer to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Recall Chaput from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Host Comets for Hockey Fights Cancer Game - Toronto Marlies
- Defenseman Joel Hanley Added to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Heat Close out Road Trip Saturday at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight with Capacity Crowd Expected - Bakersfield Condors
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Know Before You Go: Saturday, November 30 vs. Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Bears, November 30 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game 20 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Late Goal Lifts Reign - Ontario Reign
- Scoring Dries up in 2-1 Loss - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.