Post Game Notes: Iowa 3 at Texas 4

November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





POSTGAME NOTES:

- Sam Anas scored his second goal in five games to put the Wild up 1-0 in the first period

- The Stars rallied for three second period goals to overcome the Wild's lead.

- Reece Scarlett net his second goal of the season to open the scoring for the Stars.

- Joel L'Esperance and Jason Robertson each scored their team leading seventh goals of the season in the game.

- Joel Kiviranta scored his second goal in as many games to earn a 4-2 lead and the game-winning goal.

- The Stars win was their third in a row on home ice and their 10th win in the last 12 games against Iowa.

UPCOMING GAMES (All Games in CT):

- Sunday, Dec. 1 | 5 :00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Tuesday, Dec. 3 | 7:00 PM - vs. Milwaukee Admirals at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

- Friday, Dec. 6 | 6:05 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena

- Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6:05 PM - vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena

NOVEMBER 30, 2019

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, Texas

Texas Stars - 4, Iowa Wild - 3

1st 2nd 3rd Final

WILD 1 0 2 3

STARS 0 3 1 4

Shots PEN-PIM PP

WILD 35 3-12:00 0/3

STARS 25 5-16:00 0/1

STARS : 6-13-0-2 (5-4-0-0 | HOME) (1-9-0-2 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Landon Bow (W) - 32 saves

WILD: 11-6-2-2 (6-3-0-2 | HOME) (5-3-2-0 | AWAY)

- Goaltender: Mat Robson (L) - 21 saves

THREE STARS Pres. by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest:

Joel Kiviranta (TEX) Reece Scarlett (TEX) Sam Anas (TEX)

