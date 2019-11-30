Texas Stars Outshine Iowa Wild 4-3

November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, used a three-goal second period to fuel an exciting 4-3 victory over the Iowa Wild on Saturday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The victory was Texas' third in as many games since beginning a busy homestand.

Iowa's Sam Anas opened scoring four and a half minutes into the game as he received a cross-ice pass from Nico Sturm and put a wrist shot between the legs of Landon Bow. Texas countered the tally with 11 shots in the first period, but Mat Robson stood strong for Iowa.

The Stars quickly flipped the script as they net three unanswered goals in the second period. Reese Scarlett opened scoring for Texas with a rocket from the blue line early in the frame. Less than five minutes later, Joel L'Esperance put the Stars on top as he completed a goal from a nearly impossible angle. The forward carried the puck toward the right side of the Wild net and took his shot from behind the red line. The goal flew off of Robson and landed perfectly in the left corner of the net. Jason Robertson and Emil Djuse then teamed up for another impressive goal to extend the team's lead to 3-1. Djuse gained control of the puck at the blue line and raced towards the net before making a cross-ice pass to Robertson, who was parked at the side of the crease. The forward then slapped in his team-leading seventh goal of the campaign on a wide-open chance.

Early in the third, Iowa answered with a goal that brought the Wild within one. However, the next shift Joel Kiviranta responded to reinstate the two-goal lead. Joe Cecconi slid a pass to his defensive partner, Dillon Heatherington, who then ripped a shot from the point. The blast connected nicely with Kiviranta's stick, allowing for a redirection and a goal. Iowa continued their late push as Anas net his second goal of the night finishing off a rebound on Brandon Duhaime's initial shot. In the remaining nine minutes, Bow and the Stars battled to hold off the Wild for their third consecutive victory.

Each team came up empty on the man advantage as Texas killed off Iowa's three chances and the Wild countered with one successful penalty kill. Bow was solid in his third straight start, stopping 32-of-35 shots, including several sprawling saves. Robson suffered the loss as he surrendered four goals on 25 shots.

The Stars return to action tomorrow at 5 p.m. at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, continuing a busy week of games. Texas faces Milwaukee and will again drop the puck with the Admirals on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at 7 p.m. to conclude a five-game homestand.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

Joel Kiviranta (TEX)

Reese Scarlett (TEX)

Sam Anas (IA)

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.