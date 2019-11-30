Know Before You Go: Saturday, November 30 vs. Grand Rapids
November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
BMO DOORS INFORMATION
Lower-lobby doors will open to all fans at 1 p.m. to shop at the Oink Outfitters Pop-Up Shop
Beginning at 1:30 p.m., fans can access the BMO Harris Bank Center through both the upper doors located on the corner of Main and Chestnut St. or lower-lobby entrance
Blue Flame Lounge will open at 1:30 p.m. and have drink specials for fans
Regular Season Ticket Holder doors will open at 3:45 p.m. for the IceHogs game. General admission doors will open at 4 p.m. for the evening's game
PARKING INFORMATION
For best parking availability, use either:
Church St. Garage (across from the BMO)
Pioneer Garage (across from Coronado on Main St.)
