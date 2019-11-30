Monsters Drop Back-And-Forth Game to Amerks, 3-2

Cleveland Monsters center Kevin Stenlund (82) vs. the Rochester Americans

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 3-2 on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters are now 11-9-1-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 24 points.

Monsters' forward Kevin Stenlund started the game quickly scoring just 25 seconds into the opening period with assists from Nathan Gerbe and Gabriel Carlsson. Rochester's Andrew Oglevie converted on the man-advantage at 7:58 to send the teams into the first intermission tied at one.

The Americans took the lead to start the middle frame after Oglevie scored his second power-play goal of the game 32 seconds in, but Dillon Simpson responded for Cleveland to make it an even 2-2 score at 5:57 thanks to helpers from Markus Hannikainen and Ryan MacInnis.

Olgevie completed his bid for a hat trick at 4:49 of the third period to give Rochester the final 3-2 score.

Veini Vehvilainen made 24 saves in the loss while Rochester's Jonas Johansson stopped 24 pucks for the win.

The Monsters begin a stretch of four games on the road on Wednesday against the Laval Rocket with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Place Bell. Follow the games with full coverage on ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

