Colorado Avalanche Reassign Dries, Greer to Eagles
November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that forwards Sheldon Dries and A.J. Greer have been reassigned to the Eagles by the Avalanche. Dries currently leads the Eagles with eight goals and 14 points this season and has also appeared in one NHL game with Colorado. Greer has netted two goals in nine AHL contests this year and leads the Eagles with 44 penalty minutes.
In a separate transaction, the Eagles have released forward Griffen Molino from his professional tryout agreement.
The Eagles return to action when they take on the Stockton Heat on Saturday, November 30th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center.
Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.
