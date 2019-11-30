Heat Close out Road Trip Saturday at Colorado

November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Saturday, November 30, 2019

Arena: Budweiser Events Center | Loveland, Colorado

Date: Saturday, November 30

Time: 6:05 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Watch tonight's game on AHLTV or hear Stockton's radio call on Spreaker and iHeartRadio.

Join The Conversation: For live, in-game tweets, follow the Heat on Twitter. Join the conversation by replying to our updates or using the hashtag #STKvsCOL.

Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game Puck: Stay tuned on Twitter following the game for a chance to enter to win a puck signed by Mason Morelli with our Chase Chevrolet Big Moment of the Game selection!

TODAY

Stockton looks to rebound from a Friday night setback against Colorado, a loss that snapped the Heat's season-best, four-game win streak. The Eagles jumped out to the early lead and did not let up through the game's first two periods, Colorado seizing a 4-0 lead through 40 minutes of play.

The Heat, which have lost back-to-back games just twice this season, will look to punctuate its season-long, five-game road trip on a high note with a rematch against the Eagles on Saturday. In Colorado's brief AHL tenure, the Eagles' lone two wins over Stockton before Friday - the Heat now 8-2-0-1 against the Eagles - came in back-to-back meetings on Jan. 21 and Feb. 8, 2019.

PHILLIPS FIRST TO 20

Matthew Phillips put Stockton on the board in Friday's game, his third-period marker bringing Stockton to within three. His seventh goal of the season upped the sophomore forward's point total to 20 for the year - the first Heat player to reach the 20-point plateau this season. Phillips finished his rookie campaign with 38 points (13g,25a) in 65 games played.

LOMBERG-INI MERCY

Ryan Lomberg is red-hot on the offensive end, the veteran forward and alternate captain carrying a five-game scoring streak into Saturday's meeting. In that five-game hot streak, Lomberg has tallied five goals - including one in Friday's contest - in addition to three assists. He is on pace for a career year, boasting 19 points in the early running after recording a career-best 29 points last season.

SPECIAL TEAMS STAND OUT

The Heat boast a pair of the league's top special teams units, coming into Saturday's game second on the power play (27.8-percent) and fifth on the penalty kill (87.8-percent) in the AHL. Stockton, the only team in the league to be top-five on both units, has lit the lamp on the man-advantage in five-straight games while limiting opponents to just one power play goal in that span.

BOUNCING BACK

The Heat have been excellent at limiting losing skids through the first quarter of the season, entering Saturday's game at Colorado with a record of 4-1-0-1 following setbacks. The Heat had only lost three times in regulation prior to Friday, responding with a win each time in the following games with combined scores of 14-6.

ROUNDING OUT THE ROAD TRIP

The Heat will close out the season-long, five-game road stint with tonight's contest against the Eagles, coming into the game 3-1 in the trip around the Pacific Division. In the first four games, the Heat outscored opponents 18-14 while earning a pair of come-from-behind victories. Stockton comes into tonight's game with a road record of 8-2-0-1 on the year, and the Heat are 5-2 all-time at the Budweiser Events Center.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.