Condors Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight with Capacity Crowd Expected

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host their 21st annual Teddy Bear Toss on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena against the Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. A limited amount of tickets remain. The best way in is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack which can be purchased here or by calling 324-PUCK (7825). It includes a ticket to tonight's game, two other Condors games, a Studio Movie Grill ticket, a Condors scarf, and an Ice Sports Center skating pass.

Tickets are available online at AXS.com, at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at noon or by calling 324-PUCK (7825). Arrive early and be in your seats as the goal has happened as early at 37 seconds into the first period. Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Bring two stuffed animals to throw on the ice after the Condors score their first goal for the 21st annual Teddy Bear Toss presented by Eyewitness News, KERN 1180, and Three-Way Chevrolet. The bears will be collected and donated to the United Way of Kern County. All-time the Condors have donated over 129,000 bears at this event alone. A pre-game Party on the Plaza starts at 5 p.m. with the annual Christmas Tree Lighting with the City of Bakersfield.

Enjoy the Ice Level Lounge (21+) with games, TV's, bars, and music next to the glass. Just need a ticket to the game!

BAKERSFIELD MARRIOTT POST-GAME AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: D Evan Bouchard and D Logan Day

TONIGHT

The Bakersfield Condors host the Ontario Reign in the fifth of 12 matchups this season. Bakersfield is 2-1-1 this season against the Inland Empire having swept the Reign on the road in early November. The Condors are 8-1-2 (.818) in their last 11 against Ontario.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Bakersfield trailed 2-0 early in the second period last night, but erased it with goals from D Dmitri Samorukov and C Ryan McLeod. Trailing 3-2 in the third, D William Lagesson and C Cooper Marody scored as the Condors rallied for a 4-3 road win in San Jose. Lagesson finished with three points (1g-2a) and G Stuart Skinner stopped 34 of 37 for his seventh win of the season.

Ontario got a late goal from RW Martin Frk in a 2-1 home win over San Diego last night. G Cal Petersen stopped 28 of 29 for his 9th win of the season and the Reign penalty kill was a perfect 7/7.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS

Tonight is the Condors 21st Annual Teddy Bear Toss. All-time 129,836 stuffed animals have been donated locally. The team's record is 10,549 set in 2018 when Brad Malone scored.

BRING YOUR ROAD GAME

The Condors are 6-4-0-1 on the road this season and 4-1-0-1 in one-goal games away from Condorstown.

RALLY CRY

Bakersfield is 5-5-0-1 when allowing the first goal of the game and 7-1-0-1 when they do not outshoot an opponent.

MR. NOVEMBER

LW Tyler Benson has 11 points (5g-6a) in 11 games in November. He leads C Brad Malone (3g-7a) by a point for the month lead entering the final game of the month.

CONDORS NOTES

D Dmitri Samorukov scored his first pro goal last night... LW Joe Gambardella fought in the third period... The Condors are 5-4-1-1 in November... RW Josh Currie is t-7th in the AHL in shots with 67... D Evan Bouchard is third among rookies with 54 shots. His six power-play points are fifth among first-year players.

REIGN NOTES

G Cal Petersen is t-2nd in the AHL in wins with nine. He is one of two goaltenders with over 1,000 minutes played already this season and he leads the league with 620 saves... Ontario is the most penalized team in the AHL at over 19 minutes per contest... D Kale Clague leads the Reign with six points (3g-3a) in 12 games in the month of November.... RW Martin Frk has four goals in his last eight games.

TRANSACTIONS

11/29 - F Steven Iacobellis released

