Red Wings Assign Ericsson to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned defenseman Jonathan Ericsson to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

ï»¿Recalled on Nov. 13, Ericsson, 35, has played in seven games for the Red Wings and averaged 17:19 of ice time. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound blueliner made his 2019-20 season debut with the Griffins on Oct. 23 and shows two points (0-2-2), a plus-four rating and eight penalty minutes in 10 games with the club.

ï»¿Ericsson has skated in 669 regular season games for Detroit since 2007-08 and tallied 125 points (27-98-125) and 531 PIM. He has collected 21 points (5-16-21), a plus-nine rating and 55 PIM in 76 Stanley Cup Playoff contests. | ï»¿The final player chosen in the 2002 NHL Entry Draft, 291st overall, by Detroit, Ericsson began his North American pro career with Grand Rapids in 2006-07. Over parts of four AHL seasons (2006-09; 2019-20), Ericsson has accrued 80 points (17-63-80), a plus-25 rating and 241 PIM in 186 regular season games and was selected to the 2008 AHL All-Star Game. Ericsson played in seven games during the 2007 Calder Cup Playoffs. He became the 90th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings on Feb. 22, 2008 at Calgary.

ï»¿A native of Karlskrona, Sweden, Ericsson won a silver medal with Sweden at the 2014 Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2010 IIHF World Championship while also representing his country at the 2012 IIHF World Championship.

ï»¿The Griffins (9-11-1-1) are in Rockford to play the IceHogs at 6 p.m. EST.

