Rampage Earn Point in Overtime Loss

SAN ANTONIO, TX (Nov. 30, 2019) - Mike Vecchione and Joey LaLeggia scored 29 seconds apart in the closing minutes of regulation to force overtime, but Colin Blackwell scored the game-winner to give the Milwaukee Admirals (16-3-3) their 12th consecutive win with a 4-3 decision over the San Antonio Rampage (9-6-7) in front of 5,723 fans on Saturday night at the AT&T Center.

The Rampage earned at least a point for the fourth consecutive game, but they fell to 0-7 this season in games decided beyond regulation. Jake Walman scored the game's first goal on Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by H-E-B.

Blackwell tallied his sixth goal of the season at 4:40 of overtime, beating Ville Husso on a breakaway to extend Milwaukee's franchise-record winning streak. The Admirals also improved to 5-0-2 in their last seven visits to the AT&T Center.

With the Admirals leading 3-1 and less than three minutes remaining in regulation, the Rampage comeback began. Walman eluded Cole Schneider at the left point to hold the puck in the Milwaukee zone and slid a pass to Vecchione in the high slot. Vecchione snapped a wrist shot past Admirals goaltender Troy Grosenick at 17:47 for his 14th goal of the season, pulling the Rampage within a goal at 3-2.

Vecchione has 12 goals in his last 15 games.

At 18:16, the Rampage tied the game when Grosenick went behind his net to stop the puck. It hopped over his stick, coming instead to Nolan Stevens in the left-wing corner. As Grosenick scrambled back to his crease, Stevens fed LaLeggia in the slot for his first goal of the season.

Walman opened the scoring at 7:12 of the first period, creeping down from the left point on a Rampage power play and taking a feed from LaLeggia in the left-wing circle. Walman beat Grosenick for his fourth goal of the season, and third in the last four games, to give the Rampage a 1-0 lead.

Following the goal, fans threw teddy bears and other plush toys onto the ice. Those toys were collected and will be donated to several San Antonio children's charities.

The Rampage appeared to take a 2-0 lead when Tanner Kaspick redirected a shot through Grosenick's legs, but the goal was disallowed after the puck was ruled to have been touched with a high stick.

Anthony Richard tied the game for Milwaukee at 19:07 of the first period, redirecting a puck over the goal line with his skate just as an Admirals power play expired for his fifth goal of the season.

Yakov Trenin gave the Admirals there first lead at 16:53 of the second period with his 11th goal of the season. Husso came out of his net to play a puck chipped into the Rampage zone, but Trenin beat him to the puck and skated around Husso to fire it into an open net.

At 14:44 of the third period, Jeremy Davies set up Tommy Novak in the slot for a one-timer past Husso, Novak's third goal of the season making it 3-1.

It's the second time the Rampage have taken the Admirals to overtime during Milwaukee's 12-game winning streak. The Iowa Wild are the only other team to reach overtime against Milwaukee during that time.

San Antonio is 3-1-2 over the last six games. The Admirals were held without a power play goal for the first time in 11 contests.

The Rampage welcome the Iowa Wild to the AT&T Center on Sunday afternoon, their first meeting with the Wild this season. Puck-drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, and the game is available on Ticket 760 and streamed on AHLTV.

RAMPAGE STATS:

Goals: Walman (4), Vecchione (14); LaLeggia (1),

Ville Husso: 27 saves on 31 shots

Power Play: 2-for-7

Penalty Kill: 3-for-3

THREE STARS:

1) Colin Blackwell - MIL

2) Jake Walman - SA

3) Joey LaLeggia - SA

