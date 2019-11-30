Marlies Host Comets for Hockey Fights Cancer Game
November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
Toronto hosts the Utica Comets in an early 1:30 PM start today, kicking off a Hockey Fights Cancer doubleheader at Scotiabank Arena. The Toronto Maple Leafs continue the fight tonight, hosting the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM for their Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night.
The Marlies extended their win-streak to seven straight last night, coming from behind to defeat the Rochester Americans in overtime. They'll be looking to keep a nine-game home win streak alive today as they face the Comets for the first time this season. The Marlies are 10-4-1-0 in the past five years when taking on the Comets at home and are 6-0-2-1 against North Division opponents so far this season.
Utica (12-7-1-0) comes into today's game riding a two-game win streak after defeating Laval and Syracuse in their previous two games. The Comets currently sit in fourth place in the North Division standings and seventh in the Eastern Conference.
Puck drops at 1:30 PM on Leafs Nation Network. Fans across Canada can also stream the game live in the Official Maple Leafs App.
Proceeds from today's 50/50 draw and tonight's player jersey auction go to support Camp Trillium. Fans can text LEAFSHFC2019 to the number on screen (647-360-5543) tonight during the Maple Leafs game to bid on lavender warmup jerseys worn by players from both the Maple Leafs and your Toronto Marlies.
Head to Head (2019-20 Regular Season)
14-2-2-1 Overall Record 12-7-1-0
0-0-0-0 Head To Head 0-0-0-0
7-0-0-0 Streak 2-0-0-0
72 Goals For 70
50 Goals Against 53
21.9% Power Play Percentage 20.8%
80% Penalty Kill Percentage 87.2%
K. Agostino (10)
P. Aberg (10) Leading Goal Scorer R. Boucher (14)
P. Aberg (22) Leading Points Scorer R. Boucher (21)
K. Kaskisuo (7) Wins Leader M. DiPietro (6)
Z. MacIntyre (6)
