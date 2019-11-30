Late Goal Lifts Reign

The Ontario Reign got back in the win column with a 2-1 victory over San Diego on Friday evening at Toyota Arena. Forward Martin Frk scored the game-winning goal with 1:22 remaining in regulation, off of Gabriel Vilardi's first assist of the season, as Ontario snapped a six-game losing streak in the process.

Date: November 29, 2019

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1129BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1129Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTSD1129PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (9-9-2-0)

SD Record: (7-9-1-0)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 1 -- 2

SD 0 1 0 -- 1

Shots PP

ONT 26 0/4

SD 29 0/7

Three Stars -

1. Martin Frk (ONT)

2. Cal Petersen (ONT)

3. Gabriel Vilardi (ONT)

W: Cal Petersen (9-7-2)

L: Kevin Boyle (0-4-0)

Next Game: Saturday, November 30, 2019 @ Bakersfield - 7:00 PM @ Mechanic's Bank Arena

