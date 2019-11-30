Defenseman Joel Hanley Added to Texas Stars

November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced yesterday that the club placed defenseman Joel Hanley on waivers, with the intent to reassign him to the Texas Stars. Hanley has officially cleared waivers and joins Texas tonight as they face the Iowa Wild at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Hanley, 28, has registered two assists (0-2=2), eight blocked shots and an average time on ice of 11:21 in eight NHL games with Dallas this season. The defenseman has also appeared in two AHL games with Texas in 2019-20, recording three shots on goal.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound native of Keswick, Ont. was originally undrafted and signed as a free agent by Dallas on July 1, 2018.

The Stars continue their homestand tonight against Iowa and will play three games in the next four days, welcoming Milwaukee on Sunday and Tuesday evening. Puck drop for tonight's Teddy Bear Toss game is 7 p.m. between the Stars and Wild and Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, the Stars take on the Admirals at 5 p.m.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.