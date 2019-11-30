Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Bears, November 30
November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
The Belleville Senators makes its lone visit to Hershey tonight riding a four-game winning streak.
The Senators (12-8-1-0) made it four straight with a 6-2 win in Binghamton Friday night that also set a franchise record for consecutive road victories with their sixth in a row. With the victory, the Sens are now tied with Utica on 25 points for the final playoff spot in the North.
Hershey (8-8-2-3) have struggled recently winning only three of its last 10 games and are 0-2-0-1 in their past three games. The Bears are sixth in the Atlantic Division, three points behind fourth place.
Roster notes
No changes for the Senators overnight as they were buoyed by the return of Jonathan Davidsson Friday who had a goal in the victory over Binghamton. Morgan Klimchuk and Stuart Percy are out having not travelled.
Filip Gustavsson won his third straight decision Friday so logic may suggest to continue to ride the hot hand. If not, Joey Daccord will make his AHL debut between the pipes.
Previous history
The Sens have only won once in its previous five meetings against the Bears but it'll always be a memorable one: the first win in franchise history. Hershey beat Belleville 5-1 on Oct. 18.
Who to watch
Drake Batherson had three assists Friday night and continues to pile up the points in his sophomore year as he has 25 points in 20 games this season. His 17 assists are the third most in the AHL.
Matt Moulson, a veteran of 650 career NHL games, is second in team scoring this year for the Bears with 13 points in 21 games.
Where to watch
Saturday's game starts at 7:05pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 6:55pm with Jack Miller on the call.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2019
- Rampage Earn Point in Overtime Loss - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat Rally for 5-4 OT Win over Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Heat Cap Road Trip with Dramatic Overtime Win - Stockton Heat
- Iowa Drops 4-3 Contest to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Wolves Rally, But Fall in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Texas Stars Outshine Iowa Wild 4-3 - Texas Stars
- Rocket Fall 6-3 to the Thunderbirds - Laval Rocket
- Post Game Notes: Iowa 3 at Texas 4 - Texas Stars
- Admirals Win Streak Goes to 12 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Win in Overtime for Second Night in a Row - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Recap: Oglevie's Hat Trick Sends Amerks Past Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Lorito scores for second straight night as Bridgeport's four-game win streak comes to an end - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- RECAP: Penguins Pounce on Sound Tigers with 5-2 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Sens Make It Seven Straight on the Road - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Drop Back-And-Forth Game to Amerks, 3-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Devils Fall In Overtime To Crunch, 4-3 - Binghamton Devils
- Sens Score Twice on Power Play to Top Hershey - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds' Power Play Punishes Rocket in 6-3 Win - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Overtime Turns against Wolf Pack 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Edge Devils, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Win Third Straight, Defeat Charlotte Checkers, 4-1 - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Fall to Bruins on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Charlotte Checkers
- Larsson Sent to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Comets' Timely Scoring Downs Marlies in Toronto - Utica Comets
- Red Wings Assign Ericsson to Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Jets Recall Cameron Schilling from Manitoba - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Avalanche Reassign Dries, Greer to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Coyotes Recall Chaput from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Marlies Host Comets for Hockey Fights Cancer Game - Toronto Marlies
- Defenseman Joel Hanley Added to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Heat Close out Road Trip Saturday at Colorado - Stockton Heat
- Condors Host Teddy Bear Toss Tonight with Capacity Crowd Expected - Bakersfield Condors
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Cleveland Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Know Before You Go: Saturday, November 30 vs. Grand Rapids - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Bears, November 30 - Belleville Senators
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Senators, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Game 20 Preview: Tucson at San Diego - Tucson Roadrunners
- Late Goal Lifts Reign - Ontario Reign
- Scoring Dries up in 2-1 Loss - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.