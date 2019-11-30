Game Recap: Oglevie's Hat Trick Sends Amerks Past Monsters

(Cleveland, OH) ... Andrew Oglevie scored all three goals for his professional hat trick on his way to leading the Rochester Americans (13-3-2-2) to a thrilling 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Monsters (11-9-1-1) Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the win, the Amerks closed out the month of November on a 10-game point streak (8-0-1-1) while also earning 30 out of a possible 40 points through their first 20 contests of the campaign. Additionally, Rochester has picked up points in 15 of the last 17 contests overall, going 11-2-2-2 over that span.

In addition to Oglevie turning in a three-goal outing, his linemates Brett Murray and Kevin Porter also finished with multi-point nights for the Amerks, who climbed back to within one point of first place in the AHL's North Division standings. Both Oglevie (7+3) and Porter (2+7) extended their point streaks to seven games for the Amerks, who show a record of 28-7-3-3 since the start of the 2011-12 seasons again Cleveland. Goaltender Jonas Johansson (6-2-2) pushed his win streak to four games as he made 24 saves while also earning his career-best sixth win of the season for Rochester.

Kevin Stenlund and Dillon Simpson each scored for Cleveland as netminder Veini Vehvilainen (4-6-0) stopped 24 of 27 shots but suffered the loss.

With the contest tied at two goals apiece to start the third period of play, Murray was handed a pass from Porter to the right of the Cleveland goaltender. While out in front of the goal-mouth, Murray fired a shot before Oglevie stuffed in the rebound to complete the hat trick at the 4:49 mark.

The game remained a one-goal affair for the final 15:11, and despite pulling their netminder for the last 75 seconds of the tilt, Cleveland was unable to tie the contest.

Cleveland opened the scoring just 25 seconds into the game as Stenlund tucked in his fourth of the campaign, but Oglevie tied the game with 12:02 to go in the first period. The Amerks then began the second stanza with a carry-over power-play, and again Oglevie capitalized on the man-advantage 32 seconds into the middle period.

The Monsters countered back to even the game at two five minutes later as Simpson, Markus Hannikainen and Ryan MacInnis exchanged passes entering the zone before Simpson beat Johansson.

The two clubs exchanged several chances over the final 14 minutes of the period, as well as heavy hits, but both went into the dressing rooms knotted up at two. After the intermission break, Oglevie finished off the scoring and hat trick with his team-leading ninth of the slate 4:49 into the third.

The Amerks open the final month of the calendar year on Wednesday, Dec. 4 when they return back to The Blue Cross Arena for a rematch with the Toronto Marlies. The matchup will be the first of a season-long four-game homestand and second between Rochester and Toronto in a five-day span. Game time is slated for a 7:00 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader AM 950/95.7 FM ESPN Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Goal Scorers

ROC: A. Oglevie (7, 8, 9)

CLE: K. Stenlund (4), D. Simpson (3)

Goaltenders

ROC: J. Johansson - 24/26 (W)

CLE: V. Vehvillainen - 24/27 (L)

Shots

ROC: 27

CLE: 26

Special Teams

ROC: PP (2/4) | PK (4/4)

CLE: PP (0/4) | PK (2/4)

Three Stars

1. A. Oglevie (ROC)

2. K. Porter (ROC)

3. K. Stenlund (CLE)

