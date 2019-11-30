Scoring Dries up in 2-1 Loss

San Diego fell 2-1 to the Ontario Reign tonight at Toyota Arena. The Gulls scored the game's first goal for the sixth straight contest and have opened the scoring in 10 of their last 11 games.

Alex Dostie scored for the second straight game at 1:45 of the second period, his sixth goal. Dostie has 5-2=7 points his last nine games. Hunter Drew recorded the lone assists, his fourth point of the season.

Kevin Boyle stopped 24-of-26 shots in the setback.

San Diego will conclude their November schedule and the weekend back-to-back tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 30 vs. the Tucson Roadrunners at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On the late game-winning goal

To be honest, I'm not really sure what happened. I know it was a seem pass and that's going to happen. The team is going to make plays sometimes, but I think if we're in just a little better position, we can get a stick on that. I thought for the most part we controlled the game pretty good. We had to put these guys away and we just didn't capitalize on it. It starts with the power play. We have to be a little better there and this game should've been ours.

On the power play

We need to be a little crisper. Too many times we were trying to make a pass and they would just get their stick on it and it's going all the way down to our end. Be a little quicker and throw more pucks to the net, that's how we're going to start to generate some goals. Once we start doing that, the pretty goals will start happening.

On facing Tucson tomorrow

We have to learn from this one and move on. We got a really good team tomorrow, they're at the top of our division, they've been buzzing all year. It's going to be a good test for our guys, it will be fun playing in front of our home fans again and that's a game that we definitely need at this point in the season. If you look at our standings, we're chasing (Ontario), we're chasing Tucson and we need to start winning.

Alex Dostie

On his goal

I think we were doing a good job in their zone. Me, (Sam Carrick) and (Chase De Leo) were in their zone. (Hunter) Drew just shot it at the net and I just tipped it.

On scoring goals

Yeah, we need to go to the net, we need to bury our chances. We had some chances. We had a lot of shots on goal as well, but we just need to score more than one goal to win the game.

On the power play

Of course we want to score every time we go on the power play. I think we just need to focus on that in the next game. We're just going to go home, let it be and tomorrow we'll be ready to go.

On facing Tucson tomorrow

We know they're always good every year so we have to prepare ourselves. We know it's going to be a tough game, but we know we can beat any team in the league so we'll be ready.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On special teams

Special teams was the difference in the hockey game. Even though their last goal wasn't a power-play goal, we consider it one in the last couple of seconds. You get your opportunities, you get your chances. I just don't think we're getting enough pucks at the net with presence. Very solid goaltending at both ends of the ice. You have to find a way. When those opportunities come around, you have to smell it, you have to go to the dirty areas.

On Alex Dostie's goal

That was just a high-end play. You can say that there was some luck, but when you're trying to put a puck on net and you get a high-end deflection like that, it was just a really solid goal. That's something I'm going to give him a lot of credit for. Quick hands and some skill set, so well done by Dostie.

On Kevin Boyle

I really liked Kevin's game. I thought he came back, he caught a period last week but he hasn't seen the net a lot so it's very encouraging for him to come in and stabilize us when we need there. Unfortunately, we couldn't push it to overtime and give ourselves a point.

On facing Tucson tomorrow

They're a speedy team. I've only watched a couple of periods of their games, but they certainly have a skill set. They come at you with speed and they're very active. We can't play in a defensive mode, we have to get the puck, we have to skate it and make them play it in their zone. That will be a big difference maker for us.

