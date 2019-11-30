Devils Fall In Overtime To Crunch, 4-3
November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - Joey Anderson scored late to force overtime but the Binghamton Devils fell in overtime to the visiting Syracuse Crunch on Saturday night, 4-3.
Following a scoreless first period, Syracuse captured the first lead of the game just eight seconds into the second. Just eight seconds in, Alex Barre-Boulet skated in and sent a wrist shot by Devils goaltender Gilles Senn for a 1-0 Crunch lead. Mitchell Stephens and Luke Witkowski picked up the assists on the play.
The Devils answered quickly with Dakota Mermis' first goal of the season. Michael McLeod passed it over to Mermis at the left point and the lefty blasted a slap shot over the left shoulder of Crunch netminder Spencer Martin. The tying goal that came at 4:36 into the second stanza was assisted by McLeod and Nathan Bastian.
On a breakaway, Danick Martel slid the puck by the right skate of Senn to give Syracuse their second lead of the game. Dominik Masin tallied the assist with the long outlet pass and the Crunch took a 2-1 lead with 4:29 remaining in the second frame. Syracuse took the one-goal lead into the intermission, along with a 23-16 shot advantage.
Julian Melchiori tied the game at two with his first goal of the season at 3:18 into the third. On the power play, Fabian Zetterlund got the puck to Melchiori in the hash marks who rocketed a one timer into the back of the net for Binghamton. Credited with the assists on the power-play goal were Zetterlund and Mermis.
Syracuse broke the second tie of the night with 4:57 remaining in the third frame. Cory Conacher lifted the puck over the left shoulder of Senn on the breakaway to give Syracuse a 3-2 lead. Masin and Ross Colton registered the assists on the play.
With only 53 seconds left in the game, the Devils tied it up at three. After Ryan Schmelzer was denied a chance, he sent the puck to Joey Anderson who fired a one timer through the legs of Martin to tie the game, 3-3. The goal was Anderson's sixth of the season from Schmelzer and Mermis and the Devils forced overtime.
In overtime, the Crunch caught a huge break as Seney unintentionally sent the puck into his own net and Syracuse picked up the extra point and the victory. The goal was credited to Barre-Boulet, his second of the night. Senn stopped 38 shots in the loss.
The Devils are back home Saturday, December 14 for Teddy Bear Toss against the Utica Comets at 7:05 p.m. Get a ticket and bring teddy bears to throw on the ice when the Devils score their first goal. Also, live music from 6-7 p.m. on the concourse with $5 24-ounce draft beer and $6 oil cans between section 19 and 20. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils center Brett Seney (right) vs. the Syracuse Crunch
