Jets Recall Cameron Schilling from Manitoba
November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG, Nov. 30, 2019 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defenceman Cameron Schilling from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced they have placed defenceman Nathan Beaulieu on injured reserve.
Schilling, 31, has 11 points (4G, 7A) in 22 games for the Moose this season. The Carmel, Ind. native made his Winnipeg Jets debut in 2018-19 and recorded his first NHL point with an assist against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 29/18. Schilling signed with the Jets as a free agent on July 1/17 and he has played 512 games in the AHL and recorded 170 points (42G, 128A).
Cameron Schilling
Defence
Born Oct 7 1988 -- Carmel, IN
Height 6.02 -- Weight 199 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2007-08 Indiana Ice USHL 55 2 8 10 91 4 4 0 0 0 2
2008-09 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 25 0 7 7 43
2009-10 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 42 4 15 19 58
2010-11 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 38 3 14 17 34
2011-12 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 39 1 13 14 20
2011-12 Hershey Bears AHL 7 0 0 0 14 -3 4 2 0 2 4
2012-13 Hershey Bears AHL 70 7 9 16 61 5 5 0 1 1 4
2012-13 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --
2013-14 Hershey Bears AHL 70 3 13 16 89 14 -- -- -- -- --
2014-15 Hershey Bears AHL 63 3 15 18 63 14 10 3 5 8 2
2014-15 Washington Capitals NHL 4 0 0 0 4 1 -- -- -- -- --
2015-16 Rockford IceHogs AHL 73 5 17 22 38 10 3 0 1 1 0
2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 40 7 10 17 18 -3 -- -- -- -- --
2016-17 Ontario Reign AHL 32 1 8 9 31 1 5 0 2 2 0
2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 6 26 32 27 25 9 2 2 4 4
2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 64 6 23 29 30 2 -- -- -- -- --
2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 4 0 1 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --
2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 22 4 7 11 4 10
NHL Totals 10 0 1 1 4
