Jets Recall Cameron Schilling from Manitoba

November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG, Nov. 30, 2019 - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have recalled defenceman Cameron Schilling from the Manitoba Moose. The Jets also announced they have placed defenceman Nathan Beaulieu on injured reserve.

Schilling, 31, has 11 points (4G, 7A) in 22 games for the Moose this season. The Carmel, Ind. native made his Winnipeg Jets debut in 2018-19 and recorded his first NHL point with an assist against the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 29/18. Schilling signed with the Jets as a free agent on July 1/17 and he has played 512 games in the AHL and recorded 170 points (42G, 128A).

Cameron Schilling

Defence

Born Oct 7 1988 -- Carmel, IN

Height 6.02 -- Weight 199 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2007-08 Indiana Ice USHL 55 2 8 10 91 4 4 0 0 0 2

2008-09 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 25 0 7 7 43

2009-10 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 42 4 15 19 58

2010-11 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 38 3 14 17 34

2011-12 Miami University (Ohio) CCHA 39 1 13 14 20

2011-12 Hershey Bears AHL 7 0 0 0 14 -3 4 2 0 2 4

2012-13 Hershey Bears AHL 70 7 9 16 61 5 5 0 1 1 4

2012-13 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Washington Capitals NHL 1 0 0 0 0 -2 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Hershey Bears AHL 70 3 13 16 89 14 -- -- -- -- --

2014-15 Hershey Bears AHL 63 3 15 18 63 14 10 3 5 8 2

2014-15 Washington Capitals NHL 4 0 0 0 4 1 -- -- -- -- --

2015-16 Rockford IceHogs AHL 73 5 17 22 38 10 3 0 1 1 0

2016-17 Rockford IceHogs AHL 40 7 10 17 18 -3 -- -- -- -- --

2016-17 Ontario Reign AHL 32 1 8 9 31 1 5 0 2 2 0

2017-18 Manitoba Moose AHL 71 6 26 32 27 25 9 2 2 4 4

2018-19 Manitoba Moose AHL 64 6 23 29 30 2 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 Winnipeg Jets NHL 4 0 1 1 0 0 -- -- -- -- --

2019-20 Manitoba Moose AHL 22 4 7 11 4 10

NHL Totals 10 0 1 1 4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.