Heat Cap Road Trip with Dramatic Overtime Win

November 30, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





LOVELAND, Colo. - Justin Kirkland redirected a feed to the back of the net with just 41 seconds remaining in regulation to push Saturday's game against Colorado to overtime, setting the stage for Luke Philp to play hero once again for the Heat in a 5-4 come-from-behind thriller to cap a season-long, five-game road trip. The game-winner, the rookie's second of the season, was one of two goals on the night for Philp, who spearheaded Stockton's rebound from a Friday night setback against Colorado. A back-and-forth affair, the game went scoreless in the first before the teams traded jabs in the second period to the tune of seven goals - four for the home team and three for the guests, before the late fireworks. Buddy Robinson (1g,2a) and Alan Quine (3a) joined Philp, the first star of the night, with multi-point efforts in the win. With the victory, the Heat complete the road swing having earned eight of a possible 10 points in the 11-day span.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (31 shots, 27 saves)

OTL: Hunter Miska (14 shots, 12 saves)

ND: Adam Werner (20 shots, 17 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Luke Philp (2g), Second - Buddy Robinson (1g,2a), Third - Sheldon Dries (1g,1a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 34, COL - 31

Power Plays: STK - 0-3, COL - 1-3

- Luke Philp potted a pair of goals - his fourth and fifth markers of the year. Of those five goals, two proved to be game-winners and one a game-tying goal in the third period.

- Glenn Gawdin's first-period goal gives him at least a point in nine of Stockton's last 10 road games.

- With three assists on the night, Alan Quine now has at least a point in seven of his last eight games played with the Heat (2g,10a).

- Buddy Robinson recorded his fourth multi-point game of the season with a goal and two assists. His goal tied him with Ryan Lomberg for the Heat team lead with 10 on the year.

- The Heat finish the season-long road trip having earned eight of a possible 10 points.

- The game was the first time this season that Colorado led through two periods and lost (had been 6-0).

- Stockton improves to 9-2-0-1 on the year in road games.

UP NEXT

The Heat return home on Wednesday, December 4 as they host the Ontario Reign prior to the annual Military Appreciation Night against Bakersfield on Saturday, December 7.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.