Poirier Returns to Texas, While Karlstrom, Olofsson and Murray Head to Dallas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forwards Fredrik Karlstrom, Fredrik Olofsson and goaltender Matt Murray from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Additionally, forward Luke Glendening has been placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 17.

In a separate transaction, Dallas recalled goaltender Remi Poirier from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads and reassigned him to Texas.

Karlstrom, 25, has skated in 43 games with Texas this season, recording 23 points (10-13--23). He shares eighth among club forwards in goals and ninth in assists and points. Karlstrom also ranks seventh overall in shots on goal (91).

Karlstrom has 52 points (26-26--52) in 108 career regular-season games with Texas (2021-23) and one goal (1-0--1) in two postseason contests in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Stockholm, Sweden native has appeared in three games for Dallas this season, going scoreless with a +1 rating and two shots on goal. He made his season debut on Feb. 17 at Minnesota. Karlstrom has one assist (0-1--1) in six career NHL games, all with Dallas.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (90th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

In 37 games with Texas this season, Olofsson has 14 points (5-9--14) and a +11 rating. He ranks sixth among club forwards and eighth overall in plus-minus and has 42 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 39 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 14 points.

With Dallas, Olofsson, 26, has four points (1-3--4) in 17 games in the 2022-23 campaign. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Nashville and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. San Jose, which also marked his first career game-winning goal. On Feb. 18 vs. Columbus, Olofsson logged a career-high 13:17 TOI.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022.

Murray, 25, has appeared in 29 games this season for Texas, posting a 14-9-5 record, 2.36 goals-against average, .909 save percentage and three shutouts.

In his first professional season, Murray ranks third among rookie goaltenders and sixth overall in goals-against average and shares sixth among rookies in save percentage. Murray also co-leads AHL rookies and shares second overall in shutouts and shares fifth among rookies in wins. He earned victories in five consecutive starts from Dec. 9-31, 2022 and recorded his third shutout of the 2022-23 campaign on Feb. 25 vs. Bakersfield.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of St. Albert, Alberta signed a one-year entry-level contract on Oct. 31, 2022.

Poirier, 21, has a 2-0-1 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and .920 save percentage in three appearances for Texas. The rookie goaltender stopped 33 of 35 shots and earned his first AHL win Jan. 19 at Milwaukee. He made his AHL debut Nov. 9 in a 2-1 overtime loss at Colorado.

Additionally, Poirier is 19-2-1 in 23 appearances with Idaho and leads the ECHL with a .928 save percentage while ranking second with a 2.07 goals-against average. He also shares third in the league with 19 wins and is tied for second with three shutouts. Poirier was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Month back-to-back months in December and January.

The 6-foot-2, 201-pound goaltender was selected by Dallas in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

