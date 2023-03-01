Monsters Third Period Frenzy Falls Short in 6-5 Loss to Crunch

SYRACUSE, NY - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Syracuse Crunch 6-5 on Wednesday night at Upstate Medical University Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 22-24-4-2 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Crunch took lone control of the opening frame with goals from Alex Barré-Boulet at 4:14 and Trevor Carrick at 14:35 pushing the score to 2-0 going into the first intermission. Trey Fix-Wolansky opened the scoring in the middle frame at 8:34 unassisted before a Syracuse marker at 9:31 bringing the score to 3-1 after 40 minutes. In the third period, Jake Christiansen converted on a power-play at 1:40 off feeds from Robbie Payne and Sam Knazko, followed by Lucas Edmonds at 3:57 power-play goal. Josh Dunne notched a tally at 5:59, then Simon Ryfors scored at 6:30 bringing the score to 5-3 Syracuse. A late back-and-forth rally started with a power-play goal from Yegor Chinakhov at 14:50 assisted by David Jiricek and Carson Meyer, then an empty-net goal from Gabriel Dumont at 19:11 soon followed by Owen Sillinger's final push with a marker at 19:41 off feeds from Dillon Simpson and Billy Sweezey but Cleveland fell one goal short bringing the final score to 6-5 Syracuse.

Cleveland's Daniil Tarasov made 24 in defeat while Syracuse's Hugo Alnefelt stopped 22 shots for the win.

The Monsters head home to face the Wilkes Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, March 4, with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop at First Energy Stadium for the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic presented by Global Transport. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 1 4 - - 5 SYR 2 1 3 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 27 2/0 0/1 2 min / 1 inf SYR 30 1/0 0/2 4 min / 2 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Tarasov L 24 5 3-4-0 SYR Alnefelt W 22 6 14-8-1 Cleveland Record: 22-24-4-2, 6th North Division Syracuse Record: 26-19-4-3, 2nd North Division

