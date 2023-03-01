Monsters Acquire Forward Alex Whelan Via Trade from Hartford Wolf Pack in Exchange for Future Considerations

CLEVELAND -The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters acquired forward Alex Whelan from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, top affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers, in exchange for future considerations. In 23 appearances for Hartford this season, Whelan supplied 2-3-5 with 14 penalty minutes and a +2 rating and added 2-2-4 with a +6 rating in three games played for the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen.

A 6'0", 212 lb. right-shooting native of Ramsey, NJ, Whelan, 25, tallied 8-8-16 with 21 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 62 career AHL appearances, all for Hartford, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23. Prior to his professional career, Ramsey logged 48-30-78 with 38 penalty minutes and a +29 rating in 141 career NCAA appearances for Quinnipiac University spanning four collegiate seasons from 2016-20.

