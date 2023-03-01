Monsters Acquire Forward Alex Whelan Via Trade from Hartford Wolf Pack in Exchange for Future Considerations
March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND -The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters acquired forward Alex Whelan from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, top affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers, in exchange for future considerations. In 23 appearances for Hartford this season, Whelan supplied 2-3-5 with 14 penalty minutes and a +2 rating and added 2-2-4 with a +6 rating in three games played for the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen.
A 6'0", 212 lb. right-shooting native of Ramsey, NJ, Whelan, 25, tallied 8-8-16 with 21 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in 62 career AHL appearances, all for Hartford, spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23. Prior to his professional career, Ramsey logged 48-30-78 with 38 penalty minutes and a +29 rating in 141 career NCAA appearances for Quinnipiac University spanning four collegiate seasons from 2016-20.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2023
- Admirals Shutout Iowa - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Acquire Forward Alex Whelan Via Trade from Hartford Wolf Pack in Exchange for Future Considerations - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Trade Forward Alex Whelan to Cleveland Monsters - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Bears Recall Defenseman Benton Maass from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Popular Amerks Theme Nights Return Throughout the Month of March - Rochester Americans
- Milwaukee Blanks Iowa 1-0 - Iowa Wild
- Hogs' Comeback Denied by Marlies - Rockford IceHogs
- The Bridgeport Report: Week 19 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolves' Max Lajoie Named AHL Player of the Month - Chicago Wolves
- Desnoyers Named AHL Rookie of the Month - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Lajoie, Desnoyers, Silovs Named AHL Award Winners for February - AHL
- Notebook: Stepping Up - Charlotte Checkers
- New York Islanders Sign Lennox - Bridgeport Islanders
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Kile Returns, Nagle to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Poirier Returns to Texas, While Karlstrom, Olofsson and Murray Head to Dallas - Texas Stars
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins - Hershey Bears
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Max Cajkovic to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs and Marlies Meet for Morning Matchup - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Acquire Forward Alex Whelan Via Trade from Hartford Wolf Pack in Exchange for Future Considerations
- Blue Jackets Assign Goaltender Jet Greaves to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Assign Billy Sweezey to Monsters
- Blue Jackets Assign Yegor Chinakhov, Carson Meyer to Monsters
- Monsters Stunted After Early Start in 6-2 Loss to Griffins