Wolf Pack Trade Forward Alex Whelan to Cleveland Monsters
March 1, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today the completion of a trade with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. The Wolf Pack have sent forward Alex Whelan to the Monsters in exchange for future considerations.
Whelan, 25, has skated in 23 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring five points (2 g, 3 a). The native of Ramsey, New Jersey, has also recorded four points (2 g, 2 a) in three games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen.
Signed out of Quinnipiac University on March 25th, 2020, Whelan appeared in 95 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 24 points (12 g, 12 a) over the course of three seasons.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Sunday, March 5th, when the club welcomes the Charlotte Checkers to town for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop. For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
