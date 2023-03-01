Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins tonight at GIANT Center in what will be the final clash of the I-81 rivalry for the campaign.

Hershey Bears (32-13-5-2) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (22-22-3-5)

March 1, 2023 | 7 p.m. | Game 53 | GIANT Center

Referees: Dre Barone (55), Mason Riley (79)

Linespersons: John Rey (16), Patrick Dapuzzo (57)

Tonight's Promotions:

- Berks Dollar Dog Night - Berks Dollar Dogs and $6 beers available at Boulevard, Hot Shots, and Hat Trick concession stands.

- GIANT Food Drive - All fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Central PA Food Bank. For each item donated, fans will be entered to win a variety of Hershey Bears prizes and gift cards to GIANT (up to 10 entries per person). Fans can also donate directly to the Central PA Food Bank by making a financial donation here.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Dave Fenyves, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM,In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey hosted Belleville on Sunday afternoon, in what would go down as a 4-2 loss to the Senators. Beck Malenstyn opened the scoring at 3:19 when he deflected Vincent Iorio's point shot past Kevin Mandolese for his fifth of the season. Egor Sokolov tied the score at 7:04 when he grabbed his own rebound off the glass behind the Hershey net and stuffed it past Hunter Shepard. Jake Lucchini put Belleville ahead with a shorthanded goal at 14:35 of the second period, and Cole Reinhardt netted a power-play goal at 17:01 of the third period. Mike Vecchione scored at 18:04 with Shepard pulled for an extra skater, but Sokolov potted an empty-net goal at 19:20 to seal the win for Belleville. The Penguins faced the Senators the night before, a 2-1 overtime loss. Stymied by Belleville goalie Dylan Ferguson for most of the night, the Penguins managed to secure a point by forcing overtime when Tyler Sikura scored at 17:52 of the third period. Cole Reinhardt scored 1:26 into the extra frame to deal the Penguins the loss.

BEARS, PENGUINS REACH DIRTY DOZEN:

The 24th I-81 series between Hershey and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton comes to its conclusion on Wednesday, as the Bears host the Penguins for the 12th and final time in the 2022-23 campaign. The Bears have a 5-3-3-0 record against the Penguins through 11 prior meetings, and can ensure a split of the head-to-head battle with a regulation win. Mike Sgarbossa leads Hershey with eight points (6g, 2a) in 11 games, while Valtteri Puustinen has 10 points (3g, 7a) for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The Penguins had goaltender Dustin Tokarski returned on loan from their NHL affiliate in Pittsburgh on Feb. 20; the two-time Calder Cup champion is 2-1-2 against Hershey with a 1.37 goals-against average and a .958 save percentage.

STANDINGS CHECK:

With 20 games left in their regular season schedule, the Bears sit one point back Atlantic Division-leading Providence. Following tonight's game and Friday's clash with North Division-leading Toronto, the Bears will face the Bruins at home on Saturday, and then twice next weekend at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

20-20-20 VISION:

For much of the 2022-23 season, Hershey's offense has filtered through its top forward line of Mike Vecchione, Mike Sgarbossa, and Ethen Frank. The trio is paced by Frank's team-leading 23 goals, but Sgarbossa (18) and Vecchione (17) are within striking distance of hitting the 20-goal plateau as well, which would give both forwards their second career 20-goal campaign. The last time the Bears boasted at least three 20-goal scorers was the 2018-19 season, when Riley Barber (31), Sgarbossa (30), and Jayson Megna (20) led the way for Hershey.

BEARS BITES:

Forward Mason Morelli needs four more points for 100 in his professional career...Defender Aaron Ness is three points away from 200 in his pro career...Forward Mike Sgarbossa is three points away from 400 in his pro career...Zach Fucale's 16 wins are tied for seventh in the league and second among all Eastern Conference netminders; the Bears are the only team in the Eastern Conference - and one of three overall in the AHL - with two goaltenders with at least 13 wins...Hershey is second in the AHL with 34 first goals, and 23 wins when scoring first.

